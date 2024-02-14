Top 3 Web3 Cryptos to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Web 3.0 is a rather nebulous term thrown out in the crypto realm. Most investors refers to Web 3.0, and related tokens, as driving the next evolution of the internet built on blockchain technology. Most Web 3.0 projects emphasize decentralization, openness, and user ownership.

Web 3.0 projects have been among the hottest investments in the crypto sector. However, this space can also be dangerous for investors who fail to discern truly innovative projects with long-term viability from hype-driven fads. As Web 3.0 aims to revolutionize everything from finance and social media to cloud storage and AI, there are now plenty of use cases gaining traction. I think this sector points in one direction – toward immense possibilities.

I also believe we’re approaching an inflection point where blockchain-based solutions will become far more accessible and intuitive for end users. As that happens, decentralized and open-source Web 3.0 apps could genuinely compete with long-dominant Web 2.0 incumbents. Let’s take a look at the potential beneficiaries if that happens.

Q.org (Q-USD)

Q.org (Q-USD) aims to fix current limitations with decentralized governance by combining public transparency with enforceable rules between members. This allows builders to make new kinds of Web3 groups that aren’t restricted by “code is law.”

The Q Protocol helps creators escape current blockchain constraints, with a constitution outlining member rights. Importantly, this project utilizes various systems to actively enforce accountability and settlement of disputes. Already, more than 20 protocols connect to Q’s governance layer as a trust upgrade.

With backing from big names like HashKey and Deutsche Telekom, Q has a thriving ecosystem of groundbreaking applications, speaking to its core infrastructure. Its upcoming cross-chain capabilities promise even more growth by linking more blockchains to its governance backbone.

For those staking on this network, Q token holders are able to earn fees while securing the network, compounding their rewards over time. I see more upside on the horizon for this overlooked token, especially once exchanges list the project.

Beldex (BDX-USD)

Privacy and anonymity remain scarce attributes in the crypto sector, but one undervalued privacy coin project called Beldex (BDX-USD) has recently caught my attention. Built on Monero’s (XMR-USD) trusted Cryptonote protocol and using over 2000 validators, Beldex enhances confidentiality for crypto transactions and communications.

Despite privacy representing a hot topic amid growing crypto regulation and surveillance concerns, Beldex still sports a relatively modest $266 million market cap. With anonymity gaining mainstream interest alongside the Web 3.0/metaverse boom, ample room likely exists for exponential growth.

Recent funding deals validate my bullish thesis on this token. Beldex secured a $25 million investment in early 2023 from Web 3.0 backer DWF Labs, which will expand the team’s R&D and marketing spend for its privacy features. Over the past two months, Beldex it also raised $3 million each from Block Alpha and Alpha Token Capital to advance privacy dApps and EVM integration.

As influential backers assist Beldex to gain more traction, its unique value proposition could deliver incredible upside for investors over the long-term. Indeed, BDX looks like a hidden gem primed for multi-bagger returns for investors who believe in the future demand for privacy in the crypto space.

DevvE (DEVVE-USD)

DevvE (DEVVE-USD) is a new crypto project that funds environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives on its (yet to be released) blockchain. Leveraging innovations in sharding, fraud prevention, and privacy, DevvX aims to boost transparency and trust for managing sustainability assets – a challenge plaguing current ESG efforts.

The DevvE token has one big selling point – it claims it can process up to 8 million transactions per second, running verification nodes to track ESG data, and making payments for related DevvX services. A portion of the network’s proceeds also feeds into an evergreen investment fund backing profitable green technologies aligned with DevvE’s goals of a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Remember, the blockchain itself is far from launch. It is just an ERC20 token for now, and early pre-sale investors can dump DEVVE on the market. However, the project’s whitepaper and team seem legit, and the token already has a $27 million diluted market cap without being listed on many major exchanges. It’s a speculative bet, but one I think is worth making right now.

