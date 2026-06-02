Top 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Monetization Gains Momentum

An updated edition of the April 13, 2026 article.



Streaming content is entering a more mature phase as the industry shifts from rapid subscriber acquisition to steadier monetization. Platforms are no longer chasing subscribers at any cost. Instead, they are building more efficient content pipelines, expanding ad-supported tiers and using premium programming to deepen viewer loyalty. This transition suggests the industry is moving toward a more sustainable operating model and has created strong opportunities for companies such as Fox Corporation FOXA, FuboTV Inc. FUBO and CuriosityStream Inc. CURI, all of which are benefiting from streaming’s deeper influence across the media landscape.



Recent viewing trends show that streaming continues to gain share in the broader media landscape. Nielsen data showed streaming captured 47.5% of total U.S. TV viewing in December 2025, the highest share ever reported in The Gauge. Christmas Day also became the most-streamed day on record, generating more than 55 billion viewing minutes, highlighting the role of premium releases and live sports in drawing large audiences.



The industry also has multiple growth levers working in its favor. Cord-cutting continues to redirect audiences away from traditional pay-TV, while connected-TV adoption is creating a larger base for targeted advertising. Bundles, international originals, live sports and lower-cost ad-supported plans are helping platforms appeal to both cost-conscious consumers and advertisers seeking measurable reach.



The outlook for streaming content appears favorable, but not without challenges. PwC projects global entertainment and media revenues to rise to $3.5 trillion by 2029, with advertising spending expected to grow much faster than consumer spending. For streaming platforms, the next stage of growth will depend on balancing audience expansion, pricing discipline, ad monetization and controlled content investment.



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FOX’s streaming strategy took shape in 2020, when it acquired Tubi and chose free, ad-supported streaming instead of chasing the costly subscription race. This approach expanded in 2025 with FOX One, a paid service built with technology from Tubi Media Group and focused on live FOX news, sports, local stations and entertainment.



Together, the two services give FOX a clearer streaming structure: Tubi serves viewers who want free, easy-to-access entertainment, while FOX One targets fans who want the full FOX experience without a traditional cable bundle.



Tubi’s scale, with more than 100 million monthly active users, a deep library, creator-led programming and hundreds of originals, gives FOX a strong base for future advertising growth. As FOX adds more creator content, originals and event-related hubs, Tubi can become a stickier destination for younger and lighter TV viewers.



FOX One should also gain importance as live content shifts online. Its Roku availability improves access, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup gives FOX a major showcase, with every match streaming live on FOX One and Tubi supporting broader discovery.



FOX is not trying to copy global streamers. It is using strengths it already owns: live news, major sports, local reach and free entertainment. With disciplined execution, streaming is expected to expand FOX’s audience, support distribution and become a lasting growth driver. FOXA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fubo began in 2015 as a soccer-first streaming service for fans who wanted live sports without cable. It has since grown into a broader sports-first live TV platform, and after its 2025 combination with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business, it now combines Fubo’s sports-led bundle with Hulu + Live TV’s entertainment reach. The combination gives the company more ways to serve viewers across budgets, languages and habits, with options, including Fubo Sports, Fubo Pro, Fubo Latino, Hulu + Live TV and Hulu + Live TV Español.



The outlook is supported by management’s targets. Fubo reaffirmed fiscal 2026 pro forma adjusted EBITDA guidance of $80 million to $100 million, expects positive free cash flow in fiscal 2027 and 2028, and is targeting at least $300 million in adjusted EBITDA by fiscal 2028.



Sports remain central, with Fubo Sports Network expanding through European Football Alliance programming and Tracy McGrady’s Ones Basketball League, while the platform leans on local sports, football, baseball and World Cup demand.



Fubo has growth levers. ESPN linkouts and ESPN e-commerce placement in 2027 could widen acquisition, Disney advertising support may improve monetization, and Fubo’s AI assistant could make sports discovery faster, stickier and more personalized. FUBO has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



CuriosityStream launched its streaming service in 2015, targeting viewers who wanted documentaries and factual programming across science, history, technology, nature and civilization. Since then, it has moved beyond a niche subscription app into a broader streaming and licensing business built around content.



The subscription business remains important. Management has pointed to minimal churn after price increases, suggesting viewers still see value. CuriosityStream also reaches customers through direct subscriptions, bundles and partnerships, giving it several paths to grow revenues.



A key growth area is licensing, especially as demand for AI training content expands. The company has built a library of rights to above three million hours of content across factual, sports, news, entertainment, animation and film, supported by more than 200 content and data partners.



Management expects AI and data licensing to become a larger growth engine, with demand expanding across physical AI, video understanding and enterprise applications. This could make CuriosityStream more than a consumer streaming name, as its content becomes useful to technology customers.



CuriosityStream appears well-positioned. Its 2026 revenue guidance of $75 million to $80 million, rising EBITDA outlook, positive free cash flow record and debt-free balance sheet give it the flexibility to invest and grow. CURI has a Zacks Rank of 2.

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Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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