Top 3 Segall Bryant & Hamill Mutual Funds to Watch

Segall Bryant & Hamill operates as an investment firm that manages $30.5 billion in assets under management through its actively managed mutual funds that include equity and balanced investment options. The company creates mutual funds through research-driven methods that combine risk management systems with market spread investment approaches under different market conditions. These factors make the mutual funds a potential option for investment.

We have chosen three Segall Bryant & Hamill mutual funds —Segall Bryant & Hamill ColoradoTaxFr Ret (WTCOX), Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Gr Ret (WTSGX) and Segall Bryant & Hamill Intl Sm Cp Ret (SBHSX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Segall Bryant & Hamill ColoradoTaxFr Ret fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in common stocks and a variety of securities convertible into common stocks, such as rights, warrants, convertible preferred stock and convertible bonds. WTCOX advisor also invests in the equity securities of issuers of all sizes, including small-capitalization companies (those with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion).

Nicholas J. Foley has been the lead manager of WTCOX since May 10, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (19.3%), Other (3.9%) and Colorado Health Facilities Authority (3.8%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

WTCOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.5% and 0.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64%. WTCOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Gr Ret fund seeks capital growth. WTSGX invests its net assets in equity securities of small U.S. companies.

Mitch S. Begun has been the lead manager of WTSGX since Dec. 20, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like RadNet, Inc. (2.8%), VSE Corp. (2.8%) and Mirion Technologies, Inc. (2.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

WTSGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.4% and 4.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.06%. WTSGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Intl Sm Cp Ret fund invests its assets in equity securities, such as common stocks of small-cap companies based outside the United States.

Scott E. Decatur has been the lead manager of SBHSX since May 31, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Currys plc (1.1%), Bank of Georgia Group PLC (1.1%), and Koninklijke BAM Groep NV (1.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

SBHSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.6% and 13.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.17%. SBHSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.