Top 3 Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio

Astute investors must look for companies offering solid returns after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Thus, it is a good idea to bet on a profitable company over a loss-making one.

Here, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are several profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine a company’s bottom-line performance.

To that end, NVIDIA NVDA, Alphabet GOOGL and Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only eight.

Here are three of the eight stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 53.4%.

Alphabet is one of the most innovative companies in the modern technological age. The 12-month net profit margin of GOOGL is 25.9%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is a cruise company. The 12-month net profit margin of RCL is 14.3%.

