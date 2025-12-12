Top 3 Payden Mutual Funds for Balanced Portfolios

The privately owned investment adviser Payden & Rygel established its business in 1983 to manage $165.7 billion in assets through its offices located in Los Angeles, Boston, London and Milan. It offers fixed-income, equity, absolute return and balanced investment options through its mutual fund products. The fund lineup includes U.S. fixed-income funds and global bond strategies, equity options and multi-asset portfolios that serve various investment goals through economic data and market analysis. All these factors make it a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Payden mutual funds — Payden High Income PYHRX, Payden Limited Maturity PYLMX and Payden Emerging Markets Bond PYEMX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Payden High Income fund seeks high current income while providing for capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of below investment grade bonds, commonly known as ''high yield bonds'' or ''junk bonds.''

Jordan Lopez has been the lead manager of PYHRX since Aug. 14, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (68.2%), Cash (9.4%) and Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P. (0.8%) as of July 31, 2025.

PYHRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.8% and 5.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.69%. PYHRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Payden Limited Maturity fund seeks a total return that, over time, is greater than money market funds and is consistent with the preservation of capital. PYLMX advisor purchases investment-grade corporate, mortgage-backed, asset-backed, U.S. government securities and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities.

Mary Beth Syal has been the lead manager of PYLMX since Feb. 28, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (63.8%), U.S. Treasury bills (3.4%) and U.S. Treasury bills (2.9%) as of July 31, 2025.

PYLMX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.30%. PYLMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Payden Emerging Markets Bond fund seeks a high level of total return. PYEMX invests in a wide variety of debt instruments and income-producing securities. The Emerging Markets Bond Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of emerging market sovereign and corporate bonds.

Kristin Ceva has been the lead manager of PYEMX since Dec. 17, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (56.2%), Cash (3.2%) and National Treasury Notes of Brazil (2.4%) as of July 31, 2025.

PYEMX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.81%. PYEMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

