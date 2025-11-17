Top 3 MassMutual Mutual Funds Worth Noting

MassMutual was founded in 1851 to manage $285 billion in total invested assets through its extensive mutual fund portfolio, which covers all major asset classes. It offers investment options that include equity and fixed-income, and mixed-asset strategies. The fund selection includes U.S. and international stock funds, and bond funds and asset-allocation products that aim to achieve growth and income targets.

MassMutual uses internal management together with external sub-advisors from different teams to develop multiple investment strategies. The investment managers at each strategy use fundamental research and sector analysis and risk management methods to construct portfolios that match their defined investment goals. All these factors make MassMutual an ideal investment option.

We have chosen three MassMutual mutual funds — MassMutual Diversified Value Fund MDDAX, MassMutual Small Cap Gr Eq MMGEX and MassMutual High Yield MPHNX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund invests most of its assets in stocks and may also invest in foreign securities.

Joseph J. Kirby has been the lead manager of MDDAX since Jan. 11, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (5.5%), Johnson & Johnson (3.6%) and Bank of America Corp (2.8%) as of June 30, 2025.

MDDAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% and 15.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.07%. MDDAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

MassMutual Small Cap Gr Eq fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. MMGEX invests in common stocks and equity securities of smaller companies, which the managers believe offer potential for long-term growth.

Daniel J. Fitzpatrick has been the lead manager of MMGEX since Nov. 30, 2001. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like CyberArk Software Ltd. (1.7%), Curtiss-Wright Corp (1.4%) and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (1.3%) as of June 30, 2025.

MMGEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.8% and 7.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.37%. MMGEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

MassMutual High Yield fund invests most of its assets in lower-rated, fixed-income securities.

Sean M. Feeley has been the lead manager of MPHNX since Dec. 3, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (53.8%), Cash (13.8%) and ITT Hldgs Llc (1.6%) as of June 30, 2025.

MPHNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.7% and 5.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.24%. MPHNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

