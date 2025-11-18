Top 3 Genomics Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

An updated edition of the Sept. 18, 2025, article.

Genomics is a comprehensive study of genomes (an organism’s complete set of deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA). Given the recent promising breakthroughs in this field, the space is drawing interest from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

A key point to note is the difference between genetics and genomics. While genetics focuses on individual genes, genomics primarily aims to characterize all the genes of an organism. Genomics involves understanding how genes operate within a living system and how they interact with one another and their surroundings.

Insights gained from this research are increasingly used to assess how individuals respond to drugs and to advance the development of targeted treatments, paving the way for personalized medicine. As the demand for innovative medical therapies continues to rise, genomics is positioned to play a critical role in the future of healthcare, even amid the inherent complexity of such studies.

The evolving genomics filed has also given rise to synthetic biology, which applies engineering principles to biology. This rapidly evolving field involves redesigning organisms for diverse applications, including drug discovery, disease detection, enzyme engineering, gene editing and foundational research.

The rapid progress in the novel space of genomics has been fueled by steep declines in the cost, time, and effort needed to sequence an individual’s genome. A major player in this field is Illumina ILMN, a global leader in sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis.

While many companies are using genomic sequencing to create solutions across healthcare and other industries, diagnostic firms specifically harness sequencing data to identify genetic variations and link them to known medical conditions.

Another major advancement in the field is the emergence of genome-editing technologies, most notably CRISPR/Cas9. Companies specializing in gene editing, such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP and Intellia Therapeutics NTLA, are exploring these tools to potentially treat or even cure diseases driven by genetic mutations. As the name implies, these technologies enable precise modifications to an organism’s DNA, allowing scientists to correct harmful defects at their source.

Per Fortune Business Insights, the genomics market will reach $80.17 billion by 2032. Per a Grandview research, the global synthetic biology market size was valued at $16.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.30% from 2025 to 2030.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Genomics and Synthetic Biology screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. At present, investors may consider adding stocks like Editas Medicine EDIT, Sana Biotechnology SANA, and Pacific Biosciences of California PACB to their portfolios.

Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.

3 Genomics Stocks in Spotlight

Editas Medicine is a gene editing biotech developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a broad range of serious diseases. EDIT developed a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. EDIT’s in vivo (within the living organism) candidate, EDIT-401, is an experimental, potential best-in-class, one-time therapy to significantly reduce LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) through upregulation of the LDL receptor (LDLR). The candidate is designed to treat hyperlipidemia by directly editing the LDLR gene to increase LDLR protein expression and reduce LDL-C levels. This targeted approach has demonstrated a favorable preclinical profile in both efficacy data and tolerability and supports the potential of EDIT-401 to deliver meaningful clinical outcomes for patients underserved by current lipid-lowering therapies.

EDIT-401 achieved LDL-C reductions equal to or exceeding 90% within 48 hours of a single dose of EDIT-401 in preclinical studies in non-human primates. Editas plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application or clinical trial application for EDIT-401 by mid-2026 with the goal of achieving initial in vivo human proof-of-concept data for EDIT-401 by the end of 2026.

This innovative technology promises potential, even though it’s a long road ahead for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Sana Biotechnology is developing ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms to revolutionize treatment of various diseases, such as type 1 diabetes (T1D), B-cell cancers and B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases. SC451, a HIP-modified, stem cell-derived pancreatic islet cell therapy, is being developed for the treatment of T1D. SANA plans to file an IND application and begin a phase I study on SC451 as early as 2026.

SANA is also developing SG293, the next-generation version of its prior SG299 product candidate, using its fusogen platform, which allows for cell-specific, in vivo delivery of various payloads. The company plans to evaluate SG293 in both B-cell cancers and B-cell–mediated autoimmune diseases and expects to file an IND for SG293 as early as 2027.

In order to prioritize its resources and follow promising data in the SC451 and fusogen programs, SANA suspended development of, and any further internal investment in, its two allogeneic cell therapy CAR T programs — SC291 in B-cell–mediated autoimmune diseases and SC262 in oncology. SANA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Shares of Sana Biotechnology have skyrocketed 123.3% year to date.

Pacific Biosciences of California is a life science technology company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions. The company is focused on creating some of the world’s most advanced sequencing systems to provide customers with the most complete and accurate view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes. PACB’s portfolio, led by its HiFi long-read sequencing technology, supports a wide range of applications spanning human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology and other emerging fields.

PACB’s customers include academic and governmental research institutions, commercial testing and service laboratories, genome centers, public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and agricultural companies.

Shares of this Rank #2 company have gained 53.9% over the past six months.







