Top 3 Balanced Funds to Navigate Market Volatility

U.S. markets remain volatile but overall strong, driven more by geopolitical headlines than economic data. Early losses occurred after failed U.S.-Iran talks pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, raising concerns about inflation. Major indexes initially fell due to concerns over the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, but sentiment improved as hopes for a ceasefire resurfaced. Easing tensions and lower oil prices helped markets rebound strongly.

Economic data indicate a mixed but generally supportive condition. Producer prices cooled month over month but remained high year over year, indicating ongoing inflationary pressure, particularly from energy. Retail sales surprised to the upside, reflecting resilient consumer demand, while jobless claims remained near historically low levels, indicating a still-strong labor market. Manufacturing data also improved, though small business confidence declined due to rising costs. Overall, markets stayed focused on oil prices and geopolitical developments.

Keeping in mind current domestic and global financial markets conditions, investors can park their money in balanced funds as they combine stocks and bonds, offering growth potential with stability amid market volatility and an uncertain interest-rate outlook. These three balanced mutual funds, namely Fidelity Balanced Fund FBALX, State Farm Balanced Fund STFBX and T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund RPBAX, are expected to give a positive return in such uncertain times.

The above-mentioned funds have wide exposure in sectors such as industrial cyclical, technology, finance and retail, which are expected to perform well in the long term.

Why Balanced Fund

Balanced funds, otherwise known as hybrid funds, usually invest in equity and debt instruments in various proportions, depending on market conditions. The primary aim of these funds is to provide investors with a stable return, having a balance between risk and capital appreciation. Also, these mutual funds are believed to provide higher returns than pure, fixed-income investments.

Thus, from an investment standpoint, balanced mutual funds should be good choices since they provide low-cost and uncomplicated equity funds that can help investors meet their goals. These funds, by the way, have given impressive 3-year and 5-year returns, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offer a minimum initial investment within $5,000, and carry a low expense ratio of less than 1%. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Balanced Fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio consisting of equity securities, bonds, and other debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities and junk bonds. FBALX advisors also invest a small portion of their assets in fixed-income senior securities.

Steven Kaye has been the lead manager of FBALX since Sept. 29, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA (5.4%), Apple (4.8%) and Alphabet (4.8%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

FBALX’s three-year and five-year returns are 14.1% and 8.1%, respectively. FBALX has an annual expense ratio of 0.46%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

State Farm Balanced Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of preferably large and medium-cap companies. STFBX advisors consider large and medium-cap companies as defined by S&P Dow Jones Indices at the time of investment.

Christine Tinker has been the lead manager of STFBX since March 30, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple (7.9%), NVIDIA (5.6%) and Alphabet (4.6%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

STFBX’s three-year and five-year returns are 13.7% and 9%, respectively. STFBX has an annual expense ratio of 0.14%.

T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund invests most of its assets in a portfolio of stocks and fixed-income senior securities based on market conditions. RPBAX advisors may also invest in foreign issues.

Christina Noonan has been the lead manager of RPBAX since Jan. 1, 2025. Most of the fund’s holdings are in companies like NVIDIA (3%), Microsoft (2.6%) and Apple (2.2%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

RPBAX’s three-year and five-year returns are 12.6% and 6.6%, respectively. RPBAX has an annual expense ratio of 0.56%

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