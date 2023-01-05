Top 2022 Institute for Innovation Development Articles

Welcome to our best financial services innovation articles and thought leadership discussions that the Institute for Innovation Development (IID) developed throughout 2022. They report on an important range of industry business innovation topics including interviews of fintech company CEOs, innovative business and asset management leaders, as well as, exploring next-generation client and community engagement strategies and business management/practice management topics that the Institute and its founding members were engaged with last year.

It will also give you an indication of the innovative people, discussions and topics that we will continue to explore and bring to you in 2023. Join us for the ride! Cheers!

Uncovering Fintech Companies and Next-Generation Advisor Services:

Looking Past Digital Transformation (Docupace)

How Digital Vaults Can Transform a Financial Services Business (FutureVault)

Next Generation Digital Infrastructure--What It Looks Like and Why It Matters (ForwardLane)

Bringing Personalization and Scale to Advisors Through Managed Accounts and Technology (Vestmark)

Uncovering The Art and Science Behind Unique Client Engagement Strategies:

Proactively Identifying and Communicating Financial Planning Disruptions (Asset-Map)

Content Curation, Technology and Strategy for Advisor Impact (UpContent & Reachstack)

A Scalable Investment Personalization Platform for Advisor Growth (TIFIN Wealth)

Building A Greater Value Proposition (White Glove)

Using AI To Find and Activate Growth (TIFIN Wealth)

Uncovering Practice Management/Business Strategies:

A Deeper Dive into Client Engagement (Schultz Financial Group)

Accelerating Financial Advisors' Influence (ProudMouth)

Partnering With Advisors to Enable Efficient Generational Wealth Transfer (Investors Preferred)

Advisor's Guide to Protecting Retirement Income (Blueprint Investment Partners)

Expanding Your SMA Business (Vestmark)

Applying Cialdini's Principles Towards Building Advisor Influence (ProudMouth)

Holistic Advisor Business Models Meet Client Demand (Advice2Advisors)

Uncovering Progressive, Active Investment Management Perspectives:

ESG And Impact Investing at War ( Pekin Hardy Strauss Wealth Management, Silk Invest, Osterweis Capital Management, Nia Impact Capital Capital)

Rethinking Elements of Portfolio Management (Goodhaven Capital Management)

Microcap Value Creation Through Constructive Activism (180 Degree Capital Corp.)

Re-Examining Tactical Asset Allocation (Leuthold Group)

Resetting Your Investment Approach (FCA Corp/Commonwealth Funds)

An Investment Strategy That Reverse-Engineers Its Benchmark (Tactical Fund Advisors)

The Anatomy of An Innovation Investing Mindset (Princeton Capital Management)

Uncovering Asset Management Trends and Strategic Support for Asset Managers:

From Administration to Strategic Technology Partner (Ultimus Fund Solutions)

Better Data and Tech for Active Portfolio Managers (Trendrating)

Modernizing Fund Distribution Through Connected Intelligence (TIFIN Wealth)

The Opportunities and Mechanics of Launching An ETF (Ultimus Fund Solutions)

ETF Distribution at The Intersection of Tradition and Innovation (FLX Networks)

New Market Regime Demands Market Intelligence (Trendrating)

Deep-Dive Interviews on Important Financial Services Industry Issues:

The Power of Platforms and Networks (FLX Networks)

Outsourcing Middle-Office Services and Technology (Ultimus Fund Solutions)

The Evolving Nature of Private Markets (TIFIN Wealth)

Building RIA Compliance for Enterprise Value (Smart-RIA)

At The Intersection of Philanthropy and Technology (TIFIN Give)

The Need for Crypto Clarity and The Regulatory Path Forward (Joot)

Covering Eclectic Mix of Industry Conferences:

Unique Asset Management Forum on Industry Challenges and Opportunities (SME Forum)

Mastering Client Behavior and Money Energy (DNA Behavior)

T3 Review from A Fintech CEO's Perspective (ForwardLane)

A FinTech CMO's Recap of Schwab IMPACT 2022 (FutureVault)

Synapse Summit 2022 And Florida's Energized Innovation Economy (SynapseFL)

Thank you for reading and much more to come in 2023!

