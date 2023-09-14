Cats are amazing companions, many of whom can learn tricks just like dogs, are good with kids and other pets and are sociable creatures. There are cats who love to curl up on their owners laps and cats who enjoy climbing to the top of your fridge and other high places. There are also many cat breeds that are easy to groom, which makes them a fairly low-maintenance pet.

The Cat Fanciers’ Association releases a list of the most popular cat breeds globally every year, including some you may expect (like the Siamese) and others you may have never heard of (the Norwegian forest cat). If you’re adding a new cat to your family, consider getting pet insurance to help cover its health care costs—and your wallet—as it ages through life.

Top 20 Most Popular Cat Breeds

1 Ragdoll

The Ragdoll is a blue-eyed beauty, ranking No. 1 on CFA’s list of most popular cat breeds for four years in a row.

This breed is easily recognized by their fluffy, long-haired coats and mellow disposition. They’re known to be affectionate, playful and intelligent. They’re also revered for their intelligence and friendly manner—and even get along with other animals and children.

Ragdolls don’t shed as much as other cats due to their soft outer hair layer, but they will still need to be groomed during the change of seasons to keep their coat looking shiny and strong.

2. Maine Coon Cat

Known as gentle giants, the Maine coon cat can weigh up to 20 pounds, making them the largest of pedigreed cats, according to CFA. This breed is a native American long-haired cat and is the official cat of Maine. They are known for being sturdy and rugged, with a shaggy coat that keeps them warm. Maine coon cats are friendly, great with kids and known for their incredible intelligence. They often like to play, especially in the water, and their paws are well-tufted to make walking in snow a breeze. Their coats only require occasional grooming to keep them silky smooth.

3. Devon Rex

With its oversized ears and large eyes, the Devon rex cat has a distinct look. They are a fun-loving breed with an attitude, who are known for being loyal and always by your side.

Devon rex cats can be crafty, and tend to do well around other people and animals, including other cats, dogs, birds, ferrets and even rabbits. Their coats are unique and soft, with either short or wavy fur, and can easily be kept groomed by simply rubbing a warm washcloth through their fur. They are moderately active, so make sure to have lots of toys on hand.

4. Exotic Shorthair

Squishy, soft, and cuddly, the exotic shorthair is like the teddy bear of cats. They are similar to their Persian cousins, but with a thicker, shorter coat that doesn’t require as much grooming.

These kitties are a quiet breed, perfect for cat naps on your lap or playing easy games with their owner. Because of their short hair, you can get away with brushing them about once a week, making them ideal for busy families. The exotic shorthair is known for its round, flat face and a coat that comes in many different colors.

5. Persian

Many people consider Persian cats “the epitome of feline beauty.” The breed traveled from Persia and Iran among rare spices and jewels, and they are beautiful to behold. Like the exotic shorthair, Persian cats are quiet and charming.

These cats have long coats that require daily brushing and occasional baths to prevent mats and tangles. Persian cats have luxurious coats in white, black, blue, cream, chocolate and red. Despite their easy-going nature, Persian cats will also need daily exercise to stay happy and healthy.

6. British Shorthair

These stocky, plush cats are one of the oldest English breeds known for their hunting skill and strength. The British shorthair is sometimes called the “British blue” due to their dense blue-gray coat, but their fur can come in almost any color and pattern.

These cats are happy to entertain themselves or spend time with their owner and are typically sedentary. As far as grooming needs go, the British shorthair may require extra brushing during spring and fall shedding, otherwise, weekly brushing should suffice. They are calm and easygoing with other humans and animals, affectionate, and easily trained.

7. Abyssinian

Reminiscent of ancient Egyptian cats, the Abyssinian breed has a long, arched neck, muscular body, big ears and almond-shaped eyes. Abyssinians are one of the oldest known cat breeds with a unique ticked coat that appears translucent and can come in many different colors. They are smart, athletic, companionable and curious—and can often be found perching from the highest point in the room, like the top of a fridge or bookshelf.

This breed requires only minimal brushing to maintain its pretty coat. Abyssinians are both graceful and playful, who enjoy being around people and being the center of attention.

8. Domestic Non-Pedigreed Cats

Domestic non-pedigreed cats are the felines often found outdoors and in rescues, which are not considered an intentionally bred breed. These cats (also known as companion cats or household cats) date back to the days of Pharaohs. Although these cats were targeted during the witch hunts of the 1500s and 1600s, they survived and eventually gained favor in people’s hearts and homes again.

Domestic non-pedigreed cats all look different with varying personalities and temperaments, hair colors and styles, activity levels and features. Like their pedigreed counterparts, these cats are allowed to participate in shows.

9. Scottish Fold

Known for its round head and large, round eyes, Scottish fold cats are best known for their folded ears, which point down toward the head like a fitted cap and contribute to their adorable, rounded face. The Scottish Fold has a short, dense coat and a medium-sized body. This breed has a loving nature with a quiet voice and relaxed personality that doesn’t require much fuss to be happy. They also don’t require extensive grooming or exercise and are loyal to their human companions.

10. Sphynx

Named after the ancient Egyptian cat sculpture, the sphynx is easily recognizable with their small heads, huge pointed ears and hairless body. They come in a variety of colors and patterns in a fine, peachy down fuzz. They have loose skin, which makes them extra wrinkly. The breed is medium-sized and sturdy and can be silly and clumsy. This social breed is mischievous and enjoys human attention and lots of activity. They need regular bathing every few months to remove build-up of body oils.

11. Siberian

Siberian cats are considered a “national treasure” in Russia, according to the CFA, and have been in the U.S. since 1990. This cat is strong and alert with a dense triple coat and bushy tail. Their coats can come in all color and pattern combinations, with only minimal brushing required to keep tangles at bay. They are an affectionate, playful breed that loves spending time with people and interacting with toys. Though not proven scientifically, this breed is considered hypoallergenic, which makes them great companions for those with sensitive allergies. Siberians often quietly mew, chirp and purr when they are happy.

12. American Shorthair

After coming over with early American settlers and catching the stowaway rats onboard ships, the American Shorthair developed a reputation for being strong, hardy cats with excellent hunting skills. They are medium-to-large sized cats with a short coat that is often a tabby, although it can come in many different colors. This breed is friendly, good-natured and great as family pets. They are easy to train and don’t require intensive grooming. This adaptable breed can be independent at times, which makes them suitable for busy families or quiet homes.

13. Bengal

Bengals are domestic cats with vivid spots or distinctive marbling, which are equally beautiful. They are the only domestic cat breed with rosettes like the markings on leopards and jaguars. Bengals are confident like their wild counterparts, and known for being active, curious and energetic. They have a plush coat that is both soft and tough, highly contrasted markings, and large oval eyes.

14. Russian Blue

A beautiful silver-blue coat and vibrant green eyes make the Russian blue cat stand out among shorthaired breeds. The Russian blue is also intelligent, playful and gentle. You can often find them perched near their owners and affectionate with those they love. Its short, silky coat doesn’t shed too much and can be maintained with just occasional brushing. The medium-sized vocal, observant and sticklers to routine. They also do well with children or other pets as long as they have plenty of opportunities for mental stimulation.

15. Norwegian Forest Cat

The large, semi-long-haired Norwegian forest cat has a waterproof double coat made with coarse guard hairs with a dense undercoat designed for cold Scandinavian winters. Their coats can come in any color but often feature a tabby brown-and-white fur. They have large, almond-shaped eyes and a triangle-shaped head. This breed is active and requires scratching posts and toys to keep their attention. They are also adaptable and social when they want to be. Although they are a gentle, calm breed, they are not considered “lap cats.”

16. Oriental Shorthair

Elegant, with long legs and flared ears, the oriental shorthair cat has a short coat that comes in many colors, including a tabby and tortoiseshell. Part of the Siamese breed group, the oriental shorthair is playful, often nudging you or sitting on your lap. This cat is curious and intelligent, known to explore their homes and entertain themselves. Oriental shorthairs are active and receptive to training. They demand a lot of attention, and are known to be destructive in the house when left alone for extended periods of time. Grooming their fine coat is easy, requiring a good combing every week or two.

17. Siamese

The Siamese is one of the most easily recognizable cat breeds known for their light, silky coats with dark legs, tail, and facial area. They have deep blue, almond-shaped eyes and prominent ears. The Siamese have intelligent, curious personalities and are social cats known for talking with a distinct voice. This is a cat that will enjoy being with you at all times. They require mental stimulation like puzzles and games to stay happy. Grooming a Siamese is easy with a brush once a week.

18. Cornish Rex

The Cornish rex has a super soft, curly coat, with large, expressive ears. This is an active breed that enjoys playing fetch, tossing objects and having fun with their humans. This is a sturdy breed with an egg-shaped head with high cheekbones and a Roman nose in sharp contrast to its small waist and long legs. They have a high activity level and a love of attention, but their independent spirit means they can always find a way to entertain themselves. The Cornish rex is low-maintenance when it comes to grooming and too much grooming can actually hurt their soft coat.

19. Selkirk Rex

The Selkirk rex is a naturally curly breed with plush, loose curls that can be either short- or long-haired. This breed has a round head and large eyes. The Selkirk rex is social and enjoys spending time with humans, including kids, and other animals. Although their coats are often messy, they only require combing once or twice a week to maintain.

20. Birman

Birmans are beautiful, with striking blue eyes, a round face, and white paws. The breed is born all white and develops color when it is older, which could be seal, blue, lilac, chocolate, red, cream or tortie. The Birman cat is known for being gentle, affectionate, and friendly. They have soft, chirping voices and a patient temperament that works well with children and other pets. Birmans are easy and low-maintenance, only requiring minimal grooming to keep their single coat shiny and healthy. This breed is considered a lap cat, as they love sitting in your arms and following you around the house.

