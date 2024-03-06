Top 20 Finance Conferences for 2024

As technology advances, regulations shift, and economic landscapes change, the finance industry constantly evolves. As a result, for those in the finance industry, staying ahead of the curve is key to your success.

But, how actually can you achieve this? One of the best ways is to attend finance conferences. These events provide valuable insights into trends, networking opportunities, and exposure to the latest innovations.

What’s more, there’s a conference out there that caters to your interests and needs — regardless of whether you’re a seasoned finance professional or a newbie. Let’s explore the 20 top finance conferences in 2024 that should be on your radar.

Finovate 2024 is a global conference series showcasing the latest financial and banking technology innovations. Finovate events are held globally in major cities like London, New York, San Francisco, and Singapore.

During Finovate events, new fintech products and services are demonstrated quickly. In fact, it’s possible to see dozens of demos in a single day since each lasts seven minutes.

Additionally, 70 fintech startups will demo at the events, with more than 40% of the founders, CEOs, or C-level executives being female. Speakers from Citibank, Revolut, Lloyds Banking Group, 11:FS, and Battery Ventures will also be present, as will representatives from London Politica.

In addition to learning about the latest fintech innovations, Finovate allows attendees to see demos of products and services, network, and meet potential clients and partners.

The Marriott Marquis San Francisco will host Finovate Spring 2024 from May 21-23.

This year’s Fall Finovate is September 9-11 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City

The Structured Finance Association’s (SFA), SFVegas 2024, will be held at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from February 25-28. A team of industry leaders from law firms, accounting firms, technology companies, rating agencies, servicers, and trustees developed the three-and-a-half-day program.

More specifically, you can expect the following if you attend:

Sessions that discuss everything from fintech to the evolution of the mortgage market.

Networking opportunities.

Fireside chats with representatives Andy Barr and Gary Cohn.

Sector speed-dating possibilities include resilience investing in transition economies.

There is no better place to meet new businesses, partners, and opportunities than Fintech Meetup. Participants and sponsors describe Fintech Meetup as the “highest ROI event” in Fintech. And that’s probably because you can meet over 45,000 on-site meetings, 200 amazing speakers, and 30o Tabletalks.

In addition, attendees can explore the hottest industry startups and trends.

In short, this is a must-attend Q1 kick-off event for the fintech industry. Fintech Meetup will occur on March 3-6, 2024, at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Hosted in the world’s fintech capital, MoneyLIVE Summit is the global payments and banking event bringing together industry leaders at the top of their game. This is where ground-breaking partnerships are forged, innovation is accelerated, and the brightest ideas are born.

This year’s key themes are the current economic climate, payment innovations, open finance, preventing APP fraud, and sustainable transformation. Additionally, you can hear from speakers like Lloyds Banking Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Jayne Opperman, and Metro Bank UK’s Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Frumkin.

The event will occur on March 6 and 7 at the QEII Centre in London.

This year’s Bank Automation Summit US will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 18–19, 2024. A Royal Media Group event, it is the only event focusing exclusively on banking automation.

Specifically, executives from banking and fintech will discuss banking automation technology. In addition to influencing the future of finance, the summit is a nexus of professionals in banking and fintech.

At the summit, financial services leaders will also share insights on intelligent automation strategies and deployments. Automation can, after all, reduce costs, improve customer service, and create new growth opportunities for banks.

During New York FinTech Week, the Empire FinTech Conference will host over 700 attendees. The event will feature masterclasses, demos, keynotes, live podcasts, and networking sessions showcasing the latest in FinTech.

But, that’s all. There are firesides, game shows like Fintech Family Feud, and debates like “Is Bitcoin more likely to be at zero or a million in 10 years?” In addition, AI-powered algorithms connect you with top matches based on your networking interests and goals in seconds.

The Empire Fintech Conference will take place on April 10 in NYC.

In addition to retail, e-commerce, home delivery, and digital marketing professionals, Seamless Middle East provides a platform for networking for professionals in payments, fintech, identity, banking, and retail. This event covers the changing landscape of everything related to the digital economy, from fintech to digital currency and digital identification.

Seamless Middle East 2024 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 14-15. This event will be extra special to celebrate Seamless Middle East Group’s silver jubilee.

In addition, nine co-located events will be held during the event to cover every vertical benefitting from these industries. Over 25,000 attendees attended the annual exhibition, which featured 500+ speakers who enlightened participants on how digital finance can boost growth across the Middle East.

A. world-renowned gathering of CFOs and finance professionals, Gartner’s CFO & Finance Conference brings together finance controllers, accounting professionals, and top executives. Four tracks will be offered: Track A is for CFOs, Track B is for FP&A leaders, Track C is for controllers, and Track D is for finance transformation professionals.

In addition to keynote speakers who are leading authorities in their fields, the conference will include breakout sessions. Featuring informative breakout sessions on digital transformation strategies, risk management techniques, and cutting-edge talent acquisition and retention strategies, attendees can learn about finance advancements, digital transformation strategies, and risk management techniques.

National Harbor, Maryland, will host the conference from May 20 to 21.

As the oldest continuously running digital currency conference in the world, it brings together participants from all sides of the digital currency economy, including those involved in Web 3.0, blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized exchanges. By interacting with visionaries and participating in hands-on workshops, participants can solve existing problems and advance toward a decentralized society.

As Forbes points out, “The event is often compared to the Super Bowl and World Cup in the blockchain field and the Cannes Film Festival in the Web3 space.”

During the 2023 event, 15,000 people attended, 420 speakers spoke, 610 media outlets covered the event, and 216 sponsors were involved. The Consensus 2024 conference will take place in Austin, Texas, May 29-31.

Taking place outside Chicago from June 4–6, 2024, the U.S. Fintech Symposium 2024 will take place at the Hyatt Lodge & Conference Center in Oak Brook, IL. This two-and-a-half-day conference brings together finance and technology professionals to discuss the latest fintech practices.

Among other topics, the conference will address B2B fintech, artificial intelligence, and payment solutions. Executives will also get to learn about the practical uses of fintech technologies, collaborate with other organizations in the industry, and meet other fintech, banking, and financial professionals.

Finance Disrupted will be the Fintech track for the Future of Finance at the TNW Conference in Amsterdam on June 20 and 21, 2024. Industry leaders from across the ecosystem will gather for a two-day event to discuss the latest trends and developments in finance.

A number of topics will be covered at the conference related to the future of finance, including leveraging artificial intelligence, tokenization for mainstream institutional adoption of crypto, quantum computing, fintech’s viability against legacy banks, decentralized finance, and the growing crypto-fiat money payments environment.

As a whole, the conference provides an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and developments in finance, network with other industry leaders, and develop strategies.

As part of American Banker’s Digital Banking conference, attendees will experience an immersive environment designed to showcase innovation and customer retention strategies.

Particularly, the conference will address topics like:

What will customers expect when visiting tomorrow’s branches?

In the future, where will customer support and data management go?

Amid increasing threats, how can proactive cybersecurity be provided?

Attendees will also be able to experience:

Strategic content. On the main stage, hear expert insights about the tech and experiences banks should deliver to stay competitive.

On the main stage, hear expert insights about the tech and experiences banks should deliver to stay competitive. Peer-to-peer discussions. Discuss critical ideas and innovations driving the sector’s evolution in structured discussions and roundtables with fellow leaders.

Discuss critical ideas and innovations driving the sector’s evolution in structured discussions and roundtables with fellow leaders. Interactive experiences. Take advantage of real-world use cases to get hands-on experience with the technology that’s transforming the industry.

The Conference will occur on June 24-25 in Boca Raton, FL.

The LEND360 summit explores the latest fintech trends and new technologies for consumers, small business lenders, service providers, investors, bank representatives, and other participants. In 2024, the event will occur at the Omni Hotel in Nashville from September 11-13.

If you make it to the Music City, here’s what you can expect:

Establish meaningful connections. Attend networking events, women-led panels, or organized private meetings designed around your interests and targets to network with the industry’s influencers.

Attend networking events, women-led panels, or organized private meetings designed around your interests and targets to network with the industry’s influencers. Establish new business relationships. With LEND360, you can lend smarter, faster, and more efficiently, all while building consumer trust, whether you’re a consumer or business lender.

With LEND360, you can lend smarter, faster, and more efficiently, all while building consumer trust, whether you’re a consumer or business lender. Learn from experts. Nationally recognized leaders and innovators offer advice on managing growth, overcoming current challenges, and preparing for the future.

This year’s MoneyShow Toronto will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center from September 13 to 14, 2024. Over 60 presentations from 70-plus experts will provide actionable, timely advice.

In addition to learning about investing strategies, attendees can receive trade assistance and communicate with industry experts. There will also be an opportunity to explore financial tools, observe expert trading, and attend educational sessions. Throughout the event, individuals will learn how to become self-directed investors and engage in investment-related networking opportunities.

The Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina will host SIFMA’s 51st annual Operations Conference & Exhibition from September 15-18, 2024. The conference will discuss accelerated settlement and post-implementation, including lessons learned and how firms are adapting to change. It will also discuss cybersecurity, equity market structure regulation, and digital assets.

If you’re unfamiliar with SIFMA, it stands for Securities Industry/Financial Market Association. Members include brokers, investment banks, and asset managers. The association advocates for the development of resilient and effective capital markets.

Every year, the Association for Financial Professionals hosts the world’s largest corporate financial networking conference. It is the premier meeting place for finance and treasury professionals to gain knowledge, connections, and inspiration.

Additionally, AFP 2024 enables you to maintain your professional credentials so that you can continue to demonstrate your expertise.

The AFP will take place in Nashville between October 20 and 23.

This year’s GIIN Impact Forum will occur in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from October 23-24, 2024.

An impact investing global event, the GIIN Impact Forum is a leading event for impact investors. With attendees from 70 countries, it is the world’s largest in-person gathering of impact investors. International impact investing leaders participate in the event, which offers networking opportunities, speakers, interactive sessions, and a variety of interactive sessions.

In order to improve impact investing practices, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) helps many impact investors. At the Impact Forum, GIIN members have access to tools for measuring and managing impact.

2024 will mark the event’s first time in the Chinese capital as SIBOS moves to Beijing. It will be held at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) from October 21 to 24.

At The conference, leading experts and industry leaders will address some of the most pressing topics of our time, including digital acceleration, technological innovation, change, and risk. It will cover everything from artificial intelligence, big data, CBDCs, cybersecurity, and cloud computing to ethical investing and diversity in banking.

Bringing payments and financial services innovation together for connected commerce, Money 20/20 is arguably the most significant global fintech event. Banks, payments, tech, startups, retail, fintech, financial services, and policymakers are all expected to be in attendance at the event.

In addition, the conference showcases hundreds of speakers, exhibitors, and industry leaders and includes a hackathon and extensive exhibit hall, including Due in the past. In addition to numerous networking events and parties, you can expect four days of forming connections with the right people.

Las Vegas will host Money 20/20 from October 27-30, 2024.

EY’s Strategic Growth Forum is the country’s most prestigious gathering of CEOs, high-growth entrepreneurs, C-suite executives representingglobal marketleaders, and professional investment fund managers. These authors of the future convene for inspiring keynotes, thought-provoking panels, one-to-one meetings, and limitless, high-value networking to fuel economic growth.

Executives attend this event to:

• supercharge company growth

• learn the latest on the strategic transaction marketplace and available capital

• meet potential customers, investors, partners, acquisition targets and buyers

• hear inspiring success stories from game-changing entrepreneurs

• and more!

The Forum concludes with the Entrepreneur Of The Year US National Awards celebration, the largest gathering of entrepreneurs in America. The forum takes place November 13-16, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

FAQs

How do I choose the right finance conference for me?

It is important to consider your career stage, area of interest, budget, and preferred format (online vs. in-person). Research speaker lineups, session topics, and networking opportunities to identify a good fit.

What is the typical cost of attending a finance conference?

Costs can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, depending on the conference, its duration, and the location.

Are there discounts available?

Many conferences offer early bird registration, group reservations, and student/academic discounts. For more information, visit the conference website.

What are the typical formats of finance conferences?

These events usually include keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, networking events, and exhibitions. Some also offer virtual components as well.

What are the dress codes for finance conferences?

Most conferences have a business casual dress code, but some may be more formal or business professional. The conference website has more information.

Can I earn continuing education (CE) credits at finance conferences?

Some conferences offer CE credits for specific certifications or professions. Details can be found on the conference website or by contacting the organizers.

Image Credit: Luis Quintero; Pexels

The post Top 20 Finance Conferences for 2024 appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.