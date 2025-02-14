Top 16 Ways To Make Money Online in 2025

With all the digital products and tools available today, earning money online either as a side gig or full-time job is easier than ever. Whether creating or selling products, data entry or something as simple as completing online surveys, if you want to earn passive income in your spare time, all you need is an internet connection and some high-quality side hustle ideas to score some extra cash.

In the long term, the online job market is endless, and you can explore your hobbies and passions to make some money doing them. Jobs you can perform, and the money you can earn, are limited only by your creativity. Here are 15 ways to consider making money online in 2025.

Share Your Opinions

Leaving a review on Yelp won’t turn into cash or rewards, but plenty of websites exist that will pay for your opinions as a form of digital marketing. The pay might be free gift cards that you can redeem for products, such as Starbucks or Amazon, but it is compensation nonetheless.

You can write product reviews for software and related services on G2, take a poll on Harris Poll or write reviews for a variety of products from bread to electronics on websites such as ReviewStream.com, or, complete surveys on a site like Branded Surveys.

Before signing on with any site, it pays to research to learn just what your compensation will be, check for any reviews about its credibility and see if the company has complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

Freelance Your Skills

If you are good at something, never do it for free. Instead, opt to freelance out your skill set. Here are some popular examples:

Freelance writers: With the need for good written content for websites, blogs and other outlets higher than ever, excellent writers can find freelance opportunities online through sites such as FlexJobs, Upwork and Fiverr.

Freelance graphic design: Put your skills to work by designing logos or other artwork for small businesses or startups. You can find those gigs on Upwork and Fiverr, or share some of your creations on social media to find clients.

Freelance website design: Every credible business needs a website, and can use your expertise to get one up and running. If you also have those writing, photography and graphic design skills, you can build a full-service website creation business.

Manage Social Media Accounts

Do you speak Instagram and TikTok? How about X? Plenty of people who run small businesses don’t, and they could use help crafting and maintaining their digital footprints.

Social media managers create content, both verbal and visual, to help companies get the word out about their products and services. They also recommend social media strategies.

With online communications, you can work from home with clients based anywhere. ZipRecruiter reported the pay for a freelance social media marketing manager is $64,845 per year.

Clean Out Your Closet

Next time you clean out your closet, don’t just bundle the old clothes you no longer wear or the handbags and shoes you don’t use for charity. Look through them with a critical eye — ask a friend to join you — to determine whether there’s value on the resale market. That designer bag might fetch big money on websites such as The Real Real or Poshmark.

Your stuff doesn’t have to be top-of-the-line, name-brand merchandise to have a market. Do you have a never-worn sweatshirt from your local high school? A buyer on Facebook Marketplace or a community website will likely grab that. The amount you bring in will depend on a variety of factors, including whether the site you’re using charges commission.

Become a Virtual Assistant

Your impeccable phone manners will help you in a position to schedule appointments. Besides scheduling, virtual assistants often help with all the administrative duties such as organizing conference calls and other interoffice communications. If you prefer organizing over dog walking, then this just might be the perfect side gig for you.

Monetize Your Blog

Readers love blogs they can relate to, whether the topic is parenting, travel, sports or something else. If you already have a blog and it gets decent foot traffic, you could be monetizing it. Sell ads on your own or sign up for a service like AdSense, which will send advertisements your way. While your blog is free for readers now, you can create a subscription service and provide exclusive content for subscribers.

You could also monetize your vlog. The blog’s video version is the vlog, and you can also make extra income via YouTube ads or other forms of affiliate marketing. With either a blog or vlog, you can sell merchandise and create sponsored posts to bring in income.

Offer Online Tutoring

If you have experience teaching English as a second language or you’re a whiz at math, there might be a struggling student who can use your help. Apply with a tutoring service such as Cambly or Tutor.com, or let the counselors at your local high school know about your expertise, experience and availability. Your work with students can be done online.

Lead a Class

Outside of just tutoring, you could create course content that students can subscribe to and learn on their own schedule. If you’re a yoga teacher, create workouts that clients can access on demand. If you have done this work before, tap into past clients for direct marketing. You also can use social media or influencer marketing to spread word of your class. Or, take an online course yourself to determine the best way to produce, price and market your class.

Translate Other Languages to English

Our diverse society means many people in our community speak something other than English as their first language. This has increased the need for translators and interpreters, with the field expected to expand by 4% by 2032. People working in the field often have a bachelor’s degree, but they also need proficiency in English and the language they seek to translate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) noted that translators and interpreters have median earnings of $57,090 per year.

Use Savings Apps

Register for a browser extension such as Capital One Shopping or Rakuten to save money on purchases you plan to make anyway. If you sign up for the site, Capital One Shopping will search for discounts and let you know if you’ve found the best price. It also has agreements with some retailers to offer cash back on what you buy.

That compensation will go into your account, and you can redeem those savings for gift cards to well-known stores. Rakuten works much in the same way, but you can get cash back via PayPal or mailed to you as a check, known as the “Big Fat Check.”

Transcribe Medical Recordings

Thanks to the internet, doctors’ offices and hospitals can transmit medical records for transcription into reports. These are voice recordings that need to be converted into documents, and that can be accomplished from home. By getting a certificate in the field, you’ll learn the medical terms and basics that you need to know to succeed.

The BLS noted that the annual median earnings at $37,060 per year.

Create an App

Turn your idea for an app into the real thing with help from sites such as Apphive and Appy Pie. With these platforms, you don’t need to know anything about writing code. When your app is ready to go, you can sell it via the App Store or Google Play store.

Sell Photos Online

If your friends say “wow” when they look at your vacation photos, consider selling them either in an online store or through existing sites such as Getty Images, Etsy or Shutterstock. With your own store, like on Etsy, you set the prices. You’ll receive a commission when someone uses your photo through most sites.

Online photography is not the only crafty way to make money online, either. There are many other handmade or artistic items you can sell on Etsy — the only limit is your creativity. Shoppers look for everything from custom sweatshirts to holiday décor to jewelry on sites such as Etsy. And the list goes on and on. Your woodworking hobby, for example, could translate into big money.

Advise as a Consultant

Maybe you’re retired from full-time work but want something in your field on a part-time or occasional basis. Or, you’re just tired of the commute or your job and want a bit more freedom. Use the expertise you’ve amassed during your years on the job to become a consultant.

For example, an HR consultant for a small or startup business might be needed, as they may not be able to afford a full-time human resources employee. If you have experience in the field, you can help from your home. An HR consultant can help new businesses establish workplace procedures and policies or recruit employees. ZipRecruiter estimated a remote HR consultant earns an average of $77,861 per year.

Edit Audio and Video

Today’s business websites and social media pages also need audio and video components. It’s one thing to pull out the iPhone and shoot some video, but it’s quite different to edit it, enhance the sound quality and put it to music. Businesses need you if this is your skillset, and jobs can be found on many websites such as FlexJobs, Upwork and Fiverr as writing positions.

Produce Podcasts

Along the same line, many everyday people — not just celebrities, athletes or news personalities — have podcasts today. Those famous podcast hosts need editors and producers to polish up the finished product. Use your experience editing audio and video to create podcasts for clients.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

