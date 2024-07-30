Top 100 Books Since 2000

News & Insights

July 30, 2024 — 06:27 am EDT

July 30, 2024

The New York Times has curated a list of the 100 best books of the 21st century, showcasing a diverse range of voices and genres. This prestigious selection includes works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and graphic novels that have made a significant impact on literature and culture. 

 

Topping the list is “My brilliant Friend: A Novel” by Elena Ferrante, who features three books on the list. Michael Pollan's "The Omnivore's Dilemma," book is a deep dive into the complexities of the modern food industry. The list also features influential memoirs such as "Educated" by Tara Westover and groundbreaking novels like "The Road" by Cormac McCarthy. 

 

Each book on the list is celebrated for its storytelling, insight, and contribution to the literary landscape. This compilation serves as a testament to the rich and evolving nature of contemporary literature.

Finsum: The number nine and ten spots highlight two wonderful dystopian novels “Never Let Me Go” and “Station Eleven” 

