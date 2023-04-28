Some of the richest authors in the world may be writers whose books you keep on your bookshelves at home or regularly check out at libraries. Others may surprise you and turn you into a fan of their writing.

Using data from Celebrity Net Worth, GOBankingRates pulled from a list of 50 authors to determine who is in the top 10. These are the top 10 richest authors in the world.

10. John Grisham

American novelist John Grisham takes tenth place in the top 10 with a net worth of $400 million.

Several of Grisham's bestselling legal thrillers including "The Firm" and "The Pelican Brief" have been adapted into blockbuster movies. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Grisham earns between $50 to $80 million in book and movie royalties and advances each year.

9. Stephen King

In ninth place is American horror and supernatural fiction writer Stephen King. King's net worth is $500 million.

Often referred to as the King of Horror, King has published more than 60 novels and sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. Some of King's most popular books include "The Shining," "Carrie," "Misery" and "Salem's Lot."

8. Rose Kennedy

American philanthropist and socialite Rose Kennedy had a net worth of $500 million at the time of her death in 1995.

Rose was the matriarch of the Kennedy family and the author of her 1974 autobiography "Times to Remember."

7. Paulo Coelho

Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho takes seventh place among the richest authors in the world with a net worth of $500 million.

Coelho's novel "The Alchemist'' is an international bestseller. Since it was published in 1988, Coelho has published 30 more books. He is also a lyricist and worked as a songwriter.

6. Matt Groening

In sixth place is American cartoonist Matt Groening with a net worth of $600 million.

Groening is the creator of the cartoon series "The Simpsons" which is the longest-running primetime TV series in history. In addition, Groening is a television producer, author and animator.

5. Grant Cardone

Author Grant Cardone holds the fifth place among the world's richest authors with a net worth of $600 million.

Cardone is the author of eight business books including "The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure." In addition to being an author, Cardone is the CEO of seven privately held companies and runs 13 business programs.

4. Danielle Steel

With a net worth of $600 million, American author Danielle Steel takes fourth place among the richest authors in the world.

Steel is best known for her romance novels, many of which have occupied the number one spot on The New York Times Best Sellers. She has authored more than 180 books with sales of more than 800 million copies, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Jim Davis

In third place is American cartoonist Jim Davis with a net worth of $800 million.

Davis is most famous for his international hit comic strip "Garfield" which has been in syndication since 1978. Since its debut, "Garfield" has enjoyed successful spin-offs including a CBS series and television specials written by Davis.

2. James Patterson

American author James Patterson, with a net worth of $800 million, is the second richest author in the world.

Patterson is best known for the "Alex Cross," "Detective Michael Bennett" and "Women's Murder Club" novel series. He has written more than 140 novels since 1976 and his books have sold more than 425 million copies worldwide to date.

1. J.K. Rowling

British author Joanne Rowling, also known as J.K. Rowling, is the richest author in the world with a net worth of $1 billion.

Rowling is the author of the hit children's fantasy series "Harry Potter." The seven-volume series sold over 600 million copies and has been translated into 84 languages. Its worldwide media franchise includes blockbuster films and video games. Rowling, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is the first author in the world to achieve a net worth of $1 billion.

