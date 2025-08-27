The stock market has continued its strong year in 2025, coming off two strong years in both 2023 and 2024. Technology continues to be at the center of it all, but not all stocks are rising, so we need to be selective if we are to beat the S&P 500 index.

As such, in today's video I will discuss my top 10 growth stocks for the rest of 2025 and beyond. One of those stocks is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which is at the center of everything AI.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 21, 2025. The video was published on July 22, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,162!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Block, Nvidia, PayPal, SentinelOne, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short September 2025 $77.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.