Top 10 Googled Landmarks and the Hidden Costs of Visiting Them

The world’s most famous landmarks attract millions of visitors every year, but the real price of experiencing them often goes beyond the entry fee. From “add-ons” that bump up the already high ticket prices to overpriced food and places to stay, visiting these bucket-list destinations can add up fast.

Read Next: 10 Airline Rewards Programs That Provide the Most Value for Your Points

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Abu Dhabi Tours from Dubai used Google search volume data to rank the most popular landmarks worldwide. Here’s what it really costs to see the 10 most Googled landmarks — and where hidden expenses sneak in.

Burj Khalifa

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tops the list with 1.12 million monthly searches. The world’s tallest building offers stunning views, but access isn’t cheap. A prime-time ticket to The Lounge at the top of the building costs around $200, and staying at the iconic Armani Hotel Dubai will set guests back from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per night!

Machu Picchu

Peru’s ancient Incan ruins rank second with 961,000 searches. Entry is around $45, but that’s just the start. Getting there requires a pricey train ticket or multi-day trek . Guided tours cost extra, and accommodation in Aguas Calientes–where prices are inflated–can be steep. The strict limit of 4,000 visitors per day means booking well in advance is essential.

Taj Mahal

India’s most famous landmark sees 905,000 searches per month. A regular foreign visitor ticket is around $13, night view tickets during the full moon are around $17, but guided tours, transportation and mandatory shoe covers add to the cost. Accommodations in Agra near the Taj Mahal range from hostels and guest houses at less than $10 per night to luxury hotels at almost $1,000 per night.

For You: 5 International Destinations You Can Fly To for Cheap in 2025

Eiffel Tower

Paris’s most Googled site draws 865,000 searches monthly. Basic tickets cost from around $15-$37, but bundles can reach over $100. Dining at the tower’s Michelin-star restaurant? Expect an expensive meal, with a seven-course tasting menu starting at around $335. Hotels in central Paris also charge premium rates, especially near the Seine.

Grand Canyon

With 752,000 searches, Arizona’s Grand Canyon is a top natural wonder. The $35 vehicle entrance fee seems reasonable, but guided tours, helicopter rides and lodging at Grand Canyon Village add up quickly. According to BudgetYourTrip.com, the average spend is $203 per person per day.

Statue of Liberty

New York’s famous monument gets 653,000 monthly searches. A basic ferry ticket is around $25, but access to the pedestal or the pedestal and crown costs slightly more, and tours that include Ellis Island can more than double the price. Staying in Manhattan’s financial district — closest to the ferry — means dealing with some of the city’s highest hotel rates.

Mount Everest

The world’s highest peak racks up 637,000 searches a month. Visiting isn’t just for climbers, who will pay tens of thousands of dollars to achieve this–many trek to Everest Base Camp, which itself requires expensive permits, guides and equipment, coming to between $1,450 and $8,500 per person, according to Nepal Trek Adventures.

Stonehenge

England’s prehistoric monument gets 616,000 searches a month. General admission is about $25, but shuttle buses, audio guides and parking fees add to the cost. Many visit as part of a guided day trip from London, where package prices include transportation and meals, often at inflated tourist rates. For U.S. tourists looking to visit other historical sites in the U.K., an Overseas Visitors Pass from English Heritage gives access to over 100 sites across England, saving money on entrance fees.

Big Ben

Big Ben draws 583,000 searches, but seeing it up close is free. The hidden costs come from staying in London, where hotels, meals and transport are notoriously expensive. BudgetYourTrip.com suggests the average cost of visiting the city is $274 per person per day, rising to $779 for a high-end luxury trip.

Buckingham Palace

The King’s official residence rounds out the list with 577,000 searches. Travelers can view the palace exterior from outside the gates for free, but admission costs around $40. Afternoon tea at nearby hotels is a popular add-on, with prices that can rival the palace’s ticket price itself.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 10 Googled Landmarks and the Hidden Costs of Visiting Them

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.