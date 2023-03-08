Dividends
SBLK

Top 10 Global Dividend Stocks for March

March 08, 2023 — 03:42 am EST

Written by Ben Ward for Fintel ->

Investors looking to diversify their income-generating portfolio should have a look at 10 global stocks that look attractive in the current market based on their respective dividend scores. 

These came up on Fintel's Dividend Yield and Quality Leaderboard. Using a combination of current dividend yield and dividend growth, the leaderboard generates a score that ranks companies from 0 to 100, with 100 being the most desirable. The formula also incorporates the dividend payout ratio in the calculation.

As well, income-seeking investors are finding that the Fintel's new Dividend Capture Strategy tool provides a real-time look at upcoming payouts and generates a handy list of the best capture candidates. The tool highlights stocks with upcoming dividends filtered by date which can facilitate  buy, collect and sell opportunities in US equity markets.

From a geographical perspective, the list features a few European stocks but is dominated currently by Asian stocks from Singapore, India, Hong Kong and Australia.

On a sector view, freight and resources companies continue to dominate the list with tailwinds that were driven by the pandemic.

Malaysian-based management consulting company Axington Inc (SG:42U) currently holds the highest spot on the leaderboard with a dividend score of 99.576. 

The company currently has a negative cash from operations payout ratio of 16.84 but is paying a 39.74% dividend yield after paying out a significant entitlement of 13.93 cents in August 2022. Axington is currently suspended from trading on the SGX until it acquires a new revenue generating business and reported a cash balance of $1.07 million at the end of January.

Indian multinational mining company Vedanta Ltd (IN:VEDL) has the second-highest dividend score of 99.45. The company currently offers a 29.1% dividend yield which has ticked up this year as shares have fallen 24.7%.

Vedanta is screened highly on the list not only for its significant yield but also due to the high three-year dividend growth rate of 19.8%. The company reported third quarter results at the end of January with sales flat over the year at Rs 33,691 crore ($4.12 billion). Vedanta also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per share.

The chart above shows the growing dividend yield and share price over the last few years.

German-listed investment bank mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG (DE:MWB) has the third-highest dividend score of 99.41 based on a dividend yield of 26.02%. Fairtrade offers a strong dividend yield after the share price dropped by 55% over the last year and also the 27% dividend growth rate on a three-year view. 

The chart below shows the inverse trends of the share price and dividend yield over the last year.

Singapore-based firm Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (SG:S56) is still among the top 10 but has fallen three notches to the fourth spot with a dividend score of 99.32.

The Greek-based shipping company Star Bulk Carriers Corp (US:SBLK) is fifth on the leaderboard with a dividend score of 99.25. Star Bulk has a running yield of 22.25% based on the $5.10 per share in dividends that have been paid over the last year. The company has a three-year growth rate of 24.5% with the yield being also aided by a 23.6% share price decline fueled by a shipping industry cooling down from significant pandemic-led volumes.

Last month the company reported fourth-quarter results with voyage revenues falling from $500 million in 2021 to $295 million in 2022. For the full year, sales were broadly flat around $1.4 billion. The company still declared a 60-cent quarterly dividend with the results.

German marine surface protection solutions company Muehlhan AG (DE:M4N) is at number six on the list with a 99.19 score. The 50 million euro ($52.7 million) small cap company has a 6.5% three-year dividend growth rate which has boosted the yield to 30%.

China Hanking Holdings (HK:3788) features again on the list, in seventh place, with a score of 99.10 after falling three spots since the beginning of the year. The Chinese iron ore and nickel miner has a 23.4% dividend yield with a three-year dividend growth rate of 6.5%. 

Morgan Stanley's listed India Investment Fund (US:IIF) has the eighth-highest score of 99.07 with a dividend yield of 19.7%. The distributions paid by the fund have a three-year growth rate of 142% as the fund paid out around $5 per share to holders in December.

French IT and digital transformation company Sword Group (FR:SWP)  has the ninth-highest score of 98.92 with a three-year dividend growth rate of 7.3%. The company is currently yielding 21.2% to inventors after paying a 10 euro per share dividend in 2022.

Rounding out the top 10 dividend scorers is Australian coal miner Terracom Ltd (AU:TER) with a 98.75 dividend score. The coal miner benefitted from skyrocketing energy prices in 2022 as a result of the Ukraine and has a cash from operations payout ratio of 0.26 equating to a 19.7% dividend yield. The stock has a three-year dividend growth rate of 6.5%.

 

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Dividends
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBLK
IIF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.