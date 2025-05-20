Toolstation Partners with GXO Logistics for First Outsourcing of Operations in the Netherlands

Toolstation partners with GXO for logistics outsourcing in the Netherlands, enhancing operational efficiency and customer service.

Toolstation has announced its first logistics outsourcing partnership in the Netherlands with GXO Logistics, Inc., the largest contract logistics provider globally. This collaboration is set to enhance Toolstation's logistics operations, allowing for better efficiency and customer satisfaction. GXO will manage operations from two warehouses in Bleiswijk, integrating advanced technologies to improve fulfillment and delivery times for Toolstation's extensive product range, which includes over 15,000 SKUs. Both companies emphasize the importance of this partnership in supporting Toolstation's growth ambitions as they build a future-ready supply chain. GXO's established presence and expertise in the region position it as a suitable logistics partner for Toolstation’s evolving needs.

Potential Positives

Toolstation has entered into its first logistics outsourcing partnership in the Netherlands, indicating a strategic decision to enhance operational efficiency and focus on core business activities.



The partnership leverages GXO's expertise and technology, such as automated systems, to improve fulfillment and delivery times, which can enhance customer satisfaction and drive business growth.



Toolstation is bolstering its logistics capabilities through the integration of 100+ new colleagues into its operations, suggesting a commitment to investing in human resources for improved service quality.



The collaboration allows Toolstation to utilize GXO's proven track record in handling complex logistics challenges, ensuring a future-ready supply chain to support the company's growth ambitions.

Potential Negatives

Outsourcing logistics operations may indicate a lack of internal capability or resources, which could raise concerns among stakeholders about Toolstation's operational stability and growth management.

This move marks Toolstation's first outsourcing partnership in the Netherlands, which may raise questions about their previous logistics strategies and the reasons for the shift.

The transition to a partnership with GXO, a new logistics provider, could lead to potential disruptions or challenges in the supply chain during the adjustment period.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Toolstation and GXO?

Toolstation has outsourced its logistics operations in the Netherlands to GXO Logistics, marking its first such partnership in the country.

How will GXO improve Toolstation's logistics?

GXO will deploy technologies like handheld scanners and automated carton builders to enhance operations and accelerate delivery times.

What benefits does Toolstation expect from this partnership?

Toolstation aims to focus on core activities, improve efficiency, and support growth ambitions by partnering with GXO's proven logistics expertise.

Where are the logistics operations based?

The logistics operations are housed in two existing warehouses in Bleiswijk, totaling over 30,000 square meters.

How many products does Toolstation offer?

Toolstation has an extensive assortment of over 15,000 products, including tools, electrical items, plumbing supplies, and more.

Full Release





Toolstation outsources its logistics operations in the Netherlands for the first time









EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GXO Logistics, Inc.





,



the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a new partnership in the Netherlands with Toolstation, a leading supplier of building supplies and tools for professionals and serious DIY customers, and one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe. The agreement marks Toolstation’s first outsourcing partnership in the Netherlands and highlights GXO’s ability to seamlessly transition and scale logistics operations for customers.





“We are delighted Toolstation has entrusted GXO with management of its logistics operations in the Netherlands,” said Willem Veekens, GXO’s Managing Director for Belgium, the Netherlands and the Nordics. “Our expertise and significant presence in the region will enable us to deploy both tech and talent to drive efficiency, quality and most importantly, customer satisfaction.”





GXO welcomes 100+ Toolstation colleagues to two existing warehouses totalling over 30,000-square-meters in Bleiswijk, which house over 15,000 SKUs and support the brand’s growing customer base. GXO will deploy technologies such as handheld scanners and an automated carton builder to enhance operations and accelerate fulfilment and delivery times for consumers.









Darrin Murray, Managing Director, Toolstation Benelux said, “We chose GXO as our logistics partner because this is the moment in our business growth cycle to focus on our core activities and invest in a long-term logistics partner that knows how to execute. Their proven expertise, innovative approach, and ability to support our growth ambitions make them a perfect fit. Together with GXO, we’re building a future-ready supply chain.”





Across Europe, GXO is the trusted pure-play logistics partner for Home & DIY companies providing omnichannel fulfillment and returns, including fast and reliable delivery across brick-and-mortar, ecommerce and direct-to-consumer supply chains and big and bulky goods handling at 43 sites in 9 countries.







About Toolstation











The omni-channel concept of Toolstation allows the customers to order through the webshop, in one of the branches or through the app. Toolstation offers much more than just tools and accessories: electrical products, plumbing, screws, sealants, workwear and many professional brands are part of the extensive assortment. The full range of 15,000+ products is in stock in all 100+ branches in the Netherlands and Belgium - to help customers as quickly as possible. Toolstation exists since 2006 and works with an expert team with one focus: the best price, everything in stock and good and fast service.







