This Tool Allows Investors to Easily Find AI Exposure

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

For those interested in viewing the Thematic lists, please click here >>> Thematic Screens – Zacks Investment Research.

Let’s take a closer look at the Artificial Intelligence theme and analyze a hot stock that the screen returned, namely Palantir PLTR.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities to perform the cognitive functions usually associated with human minds.

In general, AI systems work by ingesting large amounts of data with fast, iterative processing and intelligent algorithms. It then analyzes the data using neural networks for correlations and patterns and allows the software to learn automatically from these patterns to make predictions.

This screen features diverse companies involved in AI, ranging from creators of software and hardware that power AI to those applying and utilizing this technology through automation, diagnostics, cognitive tasks, and more.

PLTR Growth Remains Stellar

Quarterly sales of $1.2 billion set another record for Palantir in its latest release, surging 63% year-over-year. PLTR inked many lucrative deals throughout the period, also closing a record-setting $2.8 billion of Total Contract Value (TCV) overall, up a staggering 340% from the same period last year.

Below is a chart illustrating Palantir’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

To top off the robust results, Palantir provided a bullish roadmap, increasing its current year sales, adjusted operating income, and adjusted free cash flow guidance.

Bottom Line

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Upon running the Zacks Artificial Intelligence Thematic screen, Palantir (PLTR) was returned.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.