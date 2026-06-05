Too Much Tech in Your Portfolio? ETFs to Help You Diversify

While market volatility has continued to shape investor sentiment in 2026, equity markets have largely weathered these challenges and remained resilient. However, much of the market's advance has been fueled by enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence, with a relatively small group of mega-cap technology companies accounting for a disproportionate share of gains.

While this AI-driven rally has delivered impressive returns, it has largely remained narrow, intensifying concerns about market concentration and leaving investors increasingly exposed to potential drawdowns. This is because any meaningful pullback in a small group of mega-cap technology stocks could have an outsized impact on investor portfolios.

Thursday's market performance served as a reminder of how closely investor sentiment remains tied to the AI trade. The Nasdaq Composite, despite gaining roughly 6.2% over the past month and more than 14% year to date, fell about 0.09% on Thursday, after a disappointing earnings report from Broadcom weighed on investor sentiment toward AI-linked stocks, leading investors to rotate out of the AI trade and rotate capital toward more defensive sectors.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down roughly 0.48% over the past five trading sessions, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record high on Thursday. The Dow added 1.73% on Thursday and 5.15% over the past month.

The Importance of Diversification in Today's Market

A market driven by only a handful of stocks can generate outsized returns when sentiment remains favorable, but it can also expose investors to heightened volatility if expectations shift. Earnings disappointments, valuation concerns or broader macroeconomic uncertainty could trigger sharp price swings among the market's biggest winners, with broader implications for investor portfolios.

The recent selloff in Broadcom, which saw shares fall roughly 12% following its earnings report, highlights how quickly sentiment can change within the AI trade and how concentrated market leadership can amplify volatility across technology-focused portfolios.

While artificial intelligence continues to offer substantial long-term growth potential, the narrow nature of the rally has prompted some investors to look beyond the tech sector and toward sectors that are more defensive in nature and remain stable in an uncertain and volatile environment.

The AI momentum might continue to drive market gains, but the risk of concentrated rallies in select names makes the market vulnerable to larger drawdowns, requiring portfolio diversification. Diversification remains one of the most effective strategies for building resilient portfolios, especially in a market driven by a few dominant players.

Why Should You Consider Defensive ETFs?

An economic environment characterized by persistent volatility and uncertainty often prompts investors to reassess their risk tolerance and portfolio allocations, with many placing a greater emphasis on capital preservation and downside protection.

In such conditions, conservative investment strategies, including increased allocations to defensive funds, can help investors navigate market turbulence while remaining invested. As a result, defensive funds may play an important role in enhancing portfolio stability and reducing volatility without sacrificing long-term participation in the market.

Greater exposure to defensive funds offers investors a balanced risk-return profile, allowing participation in potential upside while providing a buffer against heightened volatility. In this backdrop, increasing exposure to defensive funds while maintaining a long-term investment horizon could prove beneficial for investors.

Defensive ETFs for a More Balanced Portfolio

Utility ETFs

As a low-beta sector, utilities are relatively shielded from market volatility, making them a defensive investment and a safe haven during economic turmoil. Investors often turn to utilities during downturns due to the steady demand for these companies' services.

Investors should gain from funds like Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU.

Healthcare ETFs

The healthcare sector is non-cyclical, providing a defensive tilt to the portfolio amid market turmoil. Further, the long-term fundamentals remain strong, given encouraging industry trends.

Investors can look at funds like Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV and iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF IYH.

Consumer Staple ETFs

Increasing exposure to consumer staple funds can bring balance and stability to investors’ portfolios. Investors can allocate more money to consumer staple funds to safeguard themselves against potential market downturns.

Investors can consider Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP and iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK.

Quality ETFs

Amid market uncertainty, quality investing emerges as a strategic response and as a buffer against potential headwinds. This approach prioritizes identifying firms with robust fundamentals, consistent earnings and lasting competitive strengths. Investing in such high-quality companies can mitigate volatility for investors.

Investors can look at funds like iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL and Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF SPHQ.

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State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports

State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH): ETF Research Reports

State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.