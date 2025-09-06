Tony Robbins: The One Thing Almost Everyone Gets Wrong About Success

When it comes to wealth and success, there are lots of myths that, when believed, can actually get in the way of reaching your goals. For instance, some people mistakenly think that you need luck to be successful, that accomplished people hustle constantly or that you need to be cutthroat to make it in this world.

See Next: 3 Best Ways To Prioritize Your Savings Goals

Trending Now: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But, there’s an even more common misconception about success, one that business guru Tony Robbins said nearly everyone buys into. We’ll share what the erroneous belief is, why it’s damaging to your future and what Robbins said you should do instead.

What You’re Probably Doing Wrong

Robbins created an Instagram post and newsletter about how the average person only acknowledges and celebrates their success when they achieve an ultimate goal. That may look like:

A college student not being proud of their efforts until they cross the graduation stage

A professional not getting excited about their career until they’ve reached the top rung of the company ladder

A business owner not feeling accomplished until they sell their company for eight figures

Does any of this sound familiar? Do you wait until you reach the end of a particular road to celebrate everything you’ve achieved along the way? If so, you could be slowing your progress or setting yourself up to get stuck.

For You: Here’s Why You Always Want To Know Your Net Worth, According to a Financial Expert

Why It’s a Problem

There are two main issues with not commemorating your smaller victories.

You Could Lose Momentum

Robbins said achieving success without pausing to celebrate is a lost chance. After all the hard work, growth and progress you’ve made, it’s important to stop and acknowledge the win — because he believes celebrating not only honors your effort, it also motivates your mind for greater accomplishments ahead.

You May Become Reliant On External Validation

If your sense of celebration only comes from outside recognition, Robbins explained, you’re still letting the world dictate how you feel. He thinks for you to truly grow, you need to acknowledge and celebrate your own progress — this is what trains your mind to keep developing, regardless of external circumstances.

What To Do Instead

Robbins encouraged his followers to implement a daily or weekly four-part ritual that includes the following.

Noting Any Progress You Made

Instead of waiting to party until you graduate college, become CEO or sell your business, you could celebrate finishing a research paper, getting a positive performance review or hitting a sales quota. Robbins said to your brain, a tiny victory feels just as important as a huge achievement — so honor your progress as if your future relies on it, because in many ways, it truly does.

Documenting Magic Moments That Occurred

Life is full of what Robbins calls “magic moments” that are worthy of celebration in and of themselves. These moments could include deeply connecting with others, getting a joyful surprise or laughing so hard your sides hurt.

Rewarding Yourself in a Meaningful Way

Pat yourself on the back for all your hard work by engaging in the self-care you enjoy most or treating yourself to a little indulgence. The key is to choose a reward that resonates deeply with you, so it helps reinforce the positive behavior that led to your recent wins.

Planning How To Get Better

Reflect on your recent performance and use any “a-ha!” moments to improve your game. Tiny improvements over time can lead to powerful results.

Robbins encouraged others to try practicing this habit and see the results: the more you recognize and appreciate progress, the clearer it becomes what’s going well.

Why It Works

Applauding yourself often can have a profound and positive psychological effect. Celebrating progress builds momentum, Robbins explained. It conditions your mind and body to connect hard work with positive outcomes, which fuels continued growth and motivation.

Robbins added that by consistently rewarding yourself for making progress, you’re training your brain to associate growth with enjoyment. With time, this practice naturally leads to a deeper sense of gratitude. The more you acknowledge and celebrate what’s going well, the more you recognize your own momentum. Living with that sense of appreciation boosts your energy, lifts your mood and fuels your motivation to keep moving forward.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tony Robbins: The One Thing Almost Everyone Gets Wrong About Success

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.