Markets
TMRAF

Tomra Systems Q3 Earnings Up

October 17, 2025 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAF, TOM.OL), a Norway-based technology company, on Friday reported higher income attributable to Owners of the parent for the third quarter despite a decline in revenue.

For the third quarter, income attributable to Owners of the parent increased to 12 MEUR from 10 MEUR in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 0.05 euros versus 0.07 euros last year.

On average, three analysts had expected the company to report 0.06 euros per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBITA declined to 30 MEUR from 44 MEUR in the prior year.

Revenue decreased 6 percent to 306 MEUR from 326 MEUR in the previous year.

On Thursday, Tomra Systems closed trading, 1.57% higher at NOK 136.10 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMRAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.