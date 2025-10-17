Tomra Systems Q3 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAF, TOM.OL), a Norway-based technology company, on Friday reported higher income attributable to Owners of the parent for the third quarter despite a decline in revenue.

For the third quarter, income attributable to Owners of the parent increased to 12 MEUR from 10 MEUR in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 0.05 euros versus 0.07 euros last year.

On average, three analysts had expected the company to report 0.06 euros per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBITA declined to 30 MEUR from 44 MEUR in the prior year.

Revenue decreased 6 percent to 306 MEUR from 326 MEUR in the previous year.

On Thursday, Tomra Systems closed trading, 1.57% higher at NOK 136.10 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

