Tomoe Engineering Expands with New Factory in Kanagawa

TOMOE ENGINEERING CO LTD (TOMOE KOGYO CO LTD) (JP:6309) has released an update.

Tomoe Engineering Co., Ltd. has announced plans to acquire a new industrial site in Kanagawa to build a factory for manufacturing large-size centrifuges, aiming to meet growing overseas demand. The investment, valued at approximately 2.2 billion yen, will be financed through the company’s own funds and is expected to be completed by March 2027.

