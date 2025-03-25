News & Insights

TOMI Partners With PBSC To Enhance SteraMist Disinfection System For Critical Environments

(RTTNews) - TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ), on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an OEM partnership with Pharma Biotech System Components LLC or PBSC to enhance its SteraMist Integrated System or SIS product.

This collaboration integrates PBSC's high-containment material decontamination solutions with TOMI's ionized hydrogen peroxide or iHP technology, optimizing disinfection cycles in critical environments.

Through this partnership, TOMI will offer PBSC's pass-through hatches and chambers alongside its SIS, which has gained significant interest in industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical research, and healthcare.

The collaboration aims to expand the adoption of SteraMist in these sectors, offering a highly efficient method for achieving superior disinfection.

Several projects are already underway, highlighting the strong market demand for this integrated disinfection solution.

TOMI's COO, Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating that it marks a significant step forward in meeting the increasing demand for advanced disinfection systems.

The company continues to actively market and bid on projects utilizing SIS and PBSC's innovative designs.

Currently, TOMZ is trading at $0.90 down by 1.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

