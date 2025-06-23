TOMI Environmental Solutions Advances Honeybee Protection with SteraMist Technology Demonstrated to Inactivate Deformed Wing Virus

TOMI Environmental Solutions announces SteraMist's effectiveness against the Deformed Wing Virus, aiding honeybee colony health.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. announced significant progress in combating honeybee colony collapse, as a study published by the USDA revealed that their SteraMist® ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP) can effectively inactivate Deformed Wing Virus (DWV), a key factor in bee colony losses. The study demonstrates SteraMist's effectiveness in reducing viral infections in hive materials, offering a safe method to protect bee populations. With commercial beekeepers facing up to 60% colony losses in early 2025, largely due to DWV spread by Varroa destructor mites, there is an urgent need for solutions. TOMI's technology has emerged as a promising tool to help safeguard the essential role of honeybees in agriculture, which contributes billions to the economy globally. The company aims to continue its research and support beekeepers in maintaining colony health.

Potential Positives

TOMI Environmental Solutions has received scientific validation from the USDA, demonstrating that its SteraMist technology can significantly inactivate Deformed Wing Virus, addressing a major cause of honeybee colony losses.

The press release highlights TOMI's role in a critical environmental issue, positioning the company as a key player in enhancing global food security through its innovative disinfection solutions.

The economic significance of honeybee populations is underscored, suggesting that TOMI's advancements may directly contribute to protecting an industry worth billions in the U.S. agricultural economy.

Potential Negatives

Despite positive advancements, TOMI's SteraMist product is positioned in a market facing a significant crisis, with commercial beekeepers reporting up to 60% colony losses early in 2025, indicating the severity of the problem it aims to address.

The press release heavily emphasizes the potential of SteraMist but does not provide concrete data on its market adoption or sales figures, raising concerns about the company's ability to leverage its technological advancements into financial success.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty, as it outlines various risks that may impede the company's future performance, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is TOMI Environmental Solutions known for?

TOMI Environmental Solutions specializes in disinfection and decontamination solutions, particularly for agricultural and environmental sectors.

How does SteraMist technology help honeybees?

SteraMist effectively inactivates Deformed Wing Virus, a major factor in honeybee colony collapse, providing protection for bee populations.

What economic impact do honeybee losses have?

Honeybee colony losses contribute an estimated $600 million in economic impact due to reduced pollination and agricultural productivity.

What are the main causes of honeybee population decline?

Primary causes include diseases like Deformed Wing Virus and stressors such as parasitic mites, particularly Varroa destructor.

What role does the USDA play in addressing honeybee colony collapse?

The USDA conducts research and develops strategies to combat stressors affecting honeybee colonies, including viral infections and parasites.

FREDERICK, Md., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced significant advancements in the fight against the devastating honeybee colony collapse.





In a collaborative study published on June 2, 2025, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), SteraMist® ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP) was shown to significantly inactivate Deformed Wing Virus (DWV), a primary driver of colony loss, particularly DWV strains A and B. The paper,



“Deformed wing virus of honeybees is inactivated by cold plasma ionized hydrogen peroxide,”



highlights SteraMist’s unique ability to reduce overt viral infection in hive substrates, offering a practical and non-toxic approach to protecting bee populations.





“Pollinators are essential to the strength and sustainability of our nation’s food supply,” said Acting ARS Administrator Joon Park. “USDA scientists are actively advancing research into the major stressors affecting honeybee colonies, including new strategies to combat parasitic mites like Varroa, which remain a significant challenge to agricultural health. TOMI’s SteraMist technology has demonstrated meaningful potential in this fight by effectively inactivating the Deformed Wing Virus, offering a promising tool to help protect honeybee populations.”





This scientific validation comes at a critical time. Commercial beekeepers across the U.S. have reported colony losses of up to 60% in early 2025 alone, representing an estimated $600 million in economic impact. DWV, largely spread by miticide-resistant Varroa destructor mites, has emerged as the leading cause of these collapses. On June 2, 2025, the USDA confirmed that viruses spread by these mites are the primary cause of the crisis.





Honeybees are essential pollinators, contributing $20–30 billion annually to the U.S. agricultural economy and $387 billion globally. The USDA and industry stakeholders continue to search for scalable, effective tools to mitigate this crisis. With SteraMist, TOMI is now positioned to play a key role in protecting global food security through environmental biosecurity.





"The economic and ecological impact of honeybee colony collapse cannot be overstated," said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "We are immensely proud that SteraMist offers a proven, effective, and nontoxic solution to provide beekeepers with a powerful disinfection to safeguard their colonies and, by extension, our global food supply. We continue to advance our research and extend our outreach to master beekeepers.”





For additional information, please visit



http://www.steramist.com



or contact us at



info@tomimist.com







