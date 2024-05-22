Tombola Gold Ltd Undergoes Financial Restructuring

Tombola Gold Ltd (AU:TBA) has released an update.

Tombola Gold Ltd reported a halt in corporate and operational activities, with its assets being under receivership and its sites on care and maintenance due to financial restructuring. A Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) was executed, with Goodsail Holdings set to potentially reposition the company, but currently, Tombola Gold’s shares hold no value. The company remains suspended through the deed administration process, with no mining or exploration activities and no assurances of future share value.

