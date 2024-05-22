Tombola Gold Halts Operations Amid Administration

Tombola Gold Ltd (AU:TBA) has released an update.

Tombola Gold Ltd, currently under administration and receivership, ceased all corporate and operational activities, including mining and exploration, in the quarter ending September 2023. The company’s assets, including mining equipment at Cloncurry, have been secured and are under maintenance, while no new expenditure on mining or exploration has been reported. Receivers are working with administrators to maintain mining leases and seek commercial resolutions for the company’s assets.

