Tombador Iron Reports Modest Cash Inflow

October 31, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

Tombador Iron Ltd. (AU:TI1) has released an update.

Tombador Iron Ltd. reported a modest cash inflow from operating activities amounting to A$31,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, despite incurring significant staff and administrative costs. The company also recorded a notable cash inflow of A$2.676 million from investing activities, primarily attributed to asset disposals. These developments may interest investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector.

