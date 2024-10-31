News & Insights

Tombador Iron Ltd. to Acquire Colomi Iron Project

Tombador Iron Ltd. (AU:TI1) has released an update.

Tombador Iron Ltd. has announced a strategic move to acquire the Colomi Iron Project in Brazil, following the sale of its main undertaking, the Tombador Iron Project. The company is actively working to secure its position in the market with this acquisition, leveraging its existing cash holdings of AUD$10.8 million and recent royalty payments. The acquisition is part of Tombador’s efforts to expand its asset portfolio and aims to re-list on the ASX in early 2025.

