Toll Brothers and Gables Residential Announce Joint Venture for Luxury Multifamily Development in Littleton, Colorado

Toll Brothers and Gables Residential announce a joint venture for a luxury rental community in Littleton, Colorado.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. and Gables Residential have partnered to develop Gables Angeline, a luxury multifamily rental community in Littleton, Colorado, consisting of four stories and 243 units. The project is backed by a $57 million construction loan from JPMorgan Chase and will encompass 331,498 square feet of space with a variety of apartment layouts, featuring high-end finishes and amenities such as a resort-style pool, fitness center, community garden, and retail space. This marks Toll Brothers Apartment Living's first venture in Colorado, emphasizing an upscale living experience in proximity to major employment centers and recreational areas. Both companies expressed excitement about the project's potential to enhance quality living in the Denver market.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers announces a new joint venture with Gables Residential to develop Gables Angeline, expanding its presence in the Colorado market.

The Gables Angeline project, comprising 243 luxury rental units, underscores Toll Brothers' strategic expansion into multifamily housing, enhancing its portfolio diversity.

The $57 million construction loan facility from JPMorgan Chase indicates strong financial backing for the project, which could positively impact the company's financial standing.

The luxury community's upscale amenities and prime location enhance Toll Brothers' reputation as a leader in luxury living, appealing to prospective renters and investors alike.

Potential Negatives

Gables Angeline is Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s first development in Colorado, indicating a potential lack of experience in this market, which could lead to challenges in execution and local market understanding.

The reliance on a $57 million construction loan from JPMorgan Chase raises concerns about leverage and financial risk, particularly in an uncertain economic environment.

Forward-looking statements included in the release suggest potential volatility in performance, highlighting concerns about market demand and economic conditions that could impact future profitability.

FAQ

What is Gables Angeline?

Gables Angeline is a luxury multifamily rental community in Littleton, Colorado, developed through a joint venture between Toll Brothers and Gables Residential.

How many units will Gables Angeline have?

The Gables Angeline community will consist of 243 luxury multifamily rental units.

What amenities will residents enjoy at Gables Angeline?

Residents will have access to a resort-style pool, fitness center, pet park, outdoor pavilion, and more.

Where is Gables Angeline located?

Gables Angeline is located at 7900 S. Platte River Parkway in Littleton, Colorado, near downtown Denver.

Who collaborated on the Gables Angeline project?

Toll Brothers, through its Apartment Living division, collaborated with Gables Residential for the Gables Angeline project.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $748,771

CHRISTINE GARVEY sold 420 shares for an estimated $46,445

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.

Full Release



FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its



Toll Brothers Apartment Living





®



rental division, and Gables Residential have announced a new joint venture to develop Gables Angeline, a four-story, 243-unit luxury multifamily rental community in Littleton, Colorado. The project is being financed through a $57 million construction loan facility from JPMorgan Chase. The equity and debt were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department.





Gables Angeline will total 331,498 square feet and offer apartment homes with a mix of studio through three-bedroom floor plans. Each residence will feature designer finishes and thoughtfully appointed features, including quartz countertops, oversized closets, and private balconies or patios, along with optional private garages. The best-in-class amenity package will include a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center with rock climbing wall, a community garden, a pet park with dog run, an outdoor pavilion, and a putting green. The community will also offer 1,200 square feet of retail space.





“We are thrilled to expand our national footprint with Gables Angeline, our first luxury multifamily community in Colorado,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “With its prime location, upscale design, and strong connectivity to major employment hubs and outdoor recreation, Gables Angeline will offer residents an unmatched living experience in the suburbs of Denver.”





Located at 7900 S. Platte River Parkway in Littleton, Gables Angeline will be in proximity to downtown Denver and major employment campuses, including the Denver Tech Center, Children's Hospital Colorado, and Lockheed Martin. The community will be located within walking distance of the RTD Light Rail Littleton/Mineral Station and a half mile from access to C-470. Residents will enjoy nearby entertainment, shopping, and recreation destinations, including Aspen Grove, a popular open-air shopping center, and Chatfield State Park.





“We are excited to partner with Toll Brothers on our first joint project, Gables Angeline, in the Denver market,” said Charles Elliott, Chief Investment Officer for Gables Residential. “Gables has been fortunate to have been in the Denver market since 2014, and to be able to continue to expand with a new partnership in this prime location is a great opportunity for both parties. We thrive on expanding our ability to bring our commitment to quality living experiences and exceptional service to new locations throughout Denver.”





Gables Angeline is Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s first development in Colorado. The community is adjacent to Toll Brothers’ master planned community,



ParkVue on the Platte



, a gated for-sale community offering three collections of modern townhomes. To learn more about Gables Angeline, visit



TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com



.







ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.





For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.







From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.









ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING







®









Toll Brothers Apartment Living® is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 Company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, and the design and expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.





For more information visit



TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com



.







ABOUT GABLES RESIDENTIAL







Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Seattle, South Florida, Southern California, and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the above markets as well as in Tampa and North Florida. Gables manages approximately 27,000 apartment homes and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables’ experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit



http://www.gables.com



.







TOLL BROTHERS’ FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: expectations regarding inflation and interest rates; the markets in which we operate or may operate; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; our build-to-order and spec home strategy; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.





Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:







the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, inflation rates, interest and mortgage rates, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;



the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, inflation rates, interest and mortgage rates, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;



market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;



market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;



the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;



the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;



access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;



access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;



geographic concentration of our operations;



geographic concentration of our operations;



levels of competition;



levels of competition;



the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;



the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;



the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;



the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;



the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, unavailability of insurance, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;



the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, unavailability of insurance, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;



risks arising from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;



risks arising from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;



federal and state tax policies;



federal and state tax policies;



transportation costs;



transportation costs;



the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;



the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;



legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;



legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;



risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;



risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;



the effect of potential loss of key management personnel;



the effect of potential loss of key management personnel;



changes in accounting principles;



changes in accounting principles;



risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and



risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and



other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).











Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





For a further discussion of factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.









CONTACT:





Gregg Ziegler (215) 478-3820















gziegler@tollbrothers.com























A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36beb3aa-7468-478c-9a58-c78cc3b267b6





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.