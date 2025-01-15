TOL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.73, changing hands as high as $137.51 per share. Toll Brothers Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOL's low point in its 52 week range is $95.46 per share, with $169.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.93.

