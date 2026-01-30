TOKYO GAS 9-month Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TOKYO GAS (TOG.F, 9531.T) reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent was 166.3 billion yen compared to 33.53 billion yen, last year. Basic earnings per share was 474.54 yen compared to 85.96 yen. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, net sales were 2.0 trillion yen, up 10.6%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 194.0 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 560.15 yen, and net sales of 2.89 trillion yen.

TOKYO GAS is currently trading at 6,961 yen, up 3.6%.

