Markets

TOKYO GAS 9-month Profit Rises

January 30, 2026 — 12:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TOKYO GAS (TOG.F, 9531.T) reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent was 166.3 billion yen compared to 33.53 billion yen, last year. Basic earnings per share was 474.54 yen compared to 85.96 yen. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, net sales were 2.0 trillion yen, up 10.6%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 194.0 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 560.15 yen, and net sales of 2.89 trillion yen.

TOKYO GAS is currently trading at 6,961 yen, up 3.6%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.