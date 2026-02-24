Tokyo Electron (TOELF) Price Target Increased by 11.05% to 280.29

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) has been revised to $280.29 / share. This is an increase of 11.05% from the prior estimate of $252.39 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $142.63 to a high of $427.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.74% from the latest reported closing price of $219.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 26.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOELF is 0.62%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.00% to 48,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,429K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,248K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,959K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,079K shares , representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 52.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,996K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 27.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,913K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 2.54% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,710K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing an increase of 19.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 23.35% over the last quarter.

