Tokuyama Q1 Net Profit Declines

July 29, 2025 — 02:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tokuyama reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 33.6%, to 4.91 billion yen. Basic earnings per share was 68.27 yen compared to 102.89 yen. Consolidated net sales were 81.83 billion yen, down 0.8% from last year on the back of the decline in caustic soda export volumes and the deterioration in overseas vinyl chloride product prices.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 403.09 yen; and net sales of 364.5 billion yen.

