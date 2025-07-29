Tokuyama Q1 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Tokuyama reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 33.6%, to 4.91 billion yen. Basic earnings per share was 68.27 yen compared to 102.89 yen. Consolidated net sales were 81.83 billion yen, down 0.8% from last year on the back of the decline in caustic soda export volumes and the deterioration in overseas vinyl chloride product prices.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 403.09 yen; and net sales of 364.5 billion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.