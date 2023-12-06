Token Launches Are About More Than Raising Capital: Eclipse Fi

Crypto token launches are a cornerstone of the web3 industry, enabling projects to generate the capital they need to progress through their roadmap, ship products and carve out a niche in a hyper-competitive space. Whether launched via ICO, IEO, IGO, INO or IDO, the success of such tokens out the gate generally sets the tone for what follows thereafter.

Although projects that debut on launchpads generally provoke headlines that report the ballpark figure of the raise and little else, there is a deeper, more community-centric aspect to the model that often gets overlooked. Which is something a brand-new token launchpad, Eclipse Fi, is hoping to remedy.

What Makes Tokens Tick

At the heart of every successful web3 project is a strong and engaged community.

While essentially conducted to raise funds, token launches are not just money-making endeavors; they are powerful tools for community building, offering a platform for like-minded individuals to rally around a common cause. The community doesn’t just provide financial backing and get tokens in return; it represents a foundation for sustainable growth and continued engagement.

The fact that a token’s price tends to correlate with the size and commitment of its network of supporters is unsurprising. But projects that leverage their community can achieve much more than capital; they can go viral on the strength of chatter, memes and organic sentiment spread throughout Discord, Twitter, Telegram, Medium, YouTube, Facebook and the rest.

Needless to say, authentic positive vibes from real people resonate much more than traditional advertising, leading to increased awareness and adoption.

Achieving these positive vibes is easier said than done, however; the vast majority of token launches do not democratize investment opportunities and equitably reward early evangelists. Instead, high-flying investors and established VCs are at the front of the line while early backers have to make do with smaller allocations.

And there are other issues, too: needlessly complex onboarding, fraud (Sybil attacks/airdrop hunters), a lack of cross-chain interoperability. Many launchpads also platform startups with weak fundamentals like poor token design and substandard (or inexistent) products, often backed by dubiously big communities. Beware projects with unfeasibly large follower counts on social media!

Eclipse Fi is Putting the Community First

Eclipse Fi was designed to solve these manifold problems. The leading launch platform for the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem and emerging EVM Layer2s, it is more than just a launchpad; it’s a modular multi-chain launch and liquidity protocol that aligns long-term users with authentic projects. Its goal? To become the decentralized community launch hub for web3, focusing on long-term sustainability and value accrual over short-term gains.

Unlike many existing token sale platforms, Eclipse Fi allows projects to tailor their launch sequences and methods according to their exact requirements (lockdrops, LBPs, auctions, IDOs, etc), while at the same time ensuring early backers are fairly and transparently remunerated for their support. Eclipse Fi’s on- and off-chain reputation system helps credible community members earn a fair allocation for their efforts, while the use of smart accounts vastly eliminates friction for new users during onboarding.

Also distinct from established token launchpads is Eclipse Fi’s fervent commitment to preserving user privacy. Thanks to an integration with credential network zkMe, the protocol is the first of its kind to launch with fully decentralized user verification: instead of verifying their ID by handing over sensitive docs, users generate zk-proofs to authenticate instead. As such, completing KYC needn’t require a compromise on anonymity.

With over 10 projects set to launch on Eclipse Fi following its upcoming December 20 mainnet launch, and more than 35 partnerships already secured, the protocol is poised for significant growth. Particularly given the mood music of Cosmos following developments like the migration of the DYdX exchange from Ethereum and the success of Layer1s like Kuji and Celestia.

Token launches in the web3 ecosystem are about more than just raising capital. They are about fostering a supportive community, ensuring equitable participation, and building momentum for long-term growth. Platforms like Eclipse Fi are exemplifying this community-centric approach, heralding a new era for DeFi ahead of crypto’s next gold rush.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post was authored by an external contributor and does not represent Benzinga's opinions and has not been edited for content. This contains sponsored content and is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.