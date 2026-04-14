Toho Reports Higher 2026 Net Income On Strong Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Toho Co., Ltd. (TOH.F) on Tuesday, reported profit attributable to owners of the parent of 51.8 billion yen for fiscal 2026, compared with 43.4 billion yen in fiscal 2025, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

Operating revenue increased to 360.7 billion yen from 313.2 billion yen in fiscal 2025, while gross profit rose to 159.6 billion yen from 144.6 billion yen.

Operating profit climbed to 67.9 billion yen from 64.7 billion yen, while ordinary profit increased to 70.1 billion yen from 64.5 billion yen.

TOH.F is currently trading at EUR 8.50, down EUR 0.30 or 3.41 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

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