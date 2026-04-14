Markets

Toho Reports Higher 2026 Net Income On Strong Revenue Growth

April 14, 2026 — 03:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toho Co., Ltd. (TOH.F) on Tuesday, reported profit attributable to owners of the parent of 51.8 billion yen for fiscal 2026, compared with 43.4 billion yen in fiscal 2025, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

Operating revenue increased to 360.7 billion yen from 313.2 billion yen in fiscal 2025, while gross profit rose to 159.6 billion yen from 144.6 billion yen.

Operating profit climbed to 67.9 billion yen from 64.7 billion yen, while ordinary profit increased to 70.1 billion yen from 64.5 billion yen.

TOH.F is currently trading at EUR 8.50, down EUR 0.30 or 3.41 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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