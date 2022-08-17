TOGGLE Daily Brief: Are Meme Stocks Back?

Meme stocks are back with a vengeance. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is up 75% on the day, and GameStop (GME) is also exploding higher. What does that mean?

It’s important to note this is not a short squeeze, but rather as a liquidity squeeze. In the thin liquidity of mid-August, demand for BBBY managed to propel the price up two-fold in a matter of days.

It’s fair to ask if this rally marks the end of the bear market.

While we can conclude that the conditions are not in place yet, we also note that bull phases during bear markets can be very sharp.

The comeback of meme stocks is significant insofar as it shows that - even when monetary conditions normalize - retail’s animal spirits are in vogue.

In conclusion, market liquidity conditions have been part of what drove prices higher. One should be careful about meme stocks when markets become more liquid again in September.

Idea Spotlight

