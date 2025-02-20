Together AI’s Valuation Jumps To $3.3B After New Round

, a developer of a cloud platform to allow developers to build on open and custom artificial intelligence models, raised a $305 million funding round led by General Catalyst and Saudi Arabia's Prosperity7 Ventures at a $3.3 billion valuation. The new valuation is a more than 160% jump from The $1.25 billion it was valued at after Salesforce Ventures [footnote]Salesforce Ventures is an investor in Crunchbase. They have no say in our editorial process. For more, head here.[/footnote] led a $106 million round for Menlo Park, California-based startup last March. More than a dozen other investors joined the round, including Salesforce Ventures, Nvidia, Kleiner Perkins, Coatue and others. Together AI recently surpassed $100 million in annualized revenue, an increase from the $30 million in annualized revenue it had last February, per Bloomberg.

AI startups continue to raise big-money rounds as if ordering a sandwich at a deli. Late last month, Anthropic, a ChatGPT rival with its AI assistant Claude, raised a $1 billion investment from previous investor Google. In Q4 last year alone, investors poured more than $42 billion into AI-related startups, per Crunchbase data. That was nearly twice as much money invested in Q3 2024 — which was a record at the time. It also was about 3.5x the amount invested in Q4 2023.

