Toei Company Reports Growth Amid Stock Split

November 14, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Toei Company, Ltd. (JP:9605) has released an update.

Toei Company, Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales and profits for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a notable rise in operating profit by 30.9% compared to the previous year. The company also completed a 5-for-1 stock split, impacting both earnings per share and dividend distributions.

