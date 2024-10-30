News & Insights

Toei Animation Reports Strong Financial Growth

October 30, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Toei Animation Co., Ltd. (JP:4816) has released an update.

Toei Animation Co., Ltd. reported a 6% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant 49.5% jump in operating profit, compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥12,219 million, marking a 19.3% rise year-on-year. As Toei Animation continues to perform well financially, investors may find its stock appealing due to its robust growth and strong financial position.

