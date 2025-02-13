Toast to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Toast Inc. TOST is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results after market close on Feb. 19.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Toast’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 185.71%.

Toast’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 210.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOST’s fourth quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.31 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 26.61%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider for TOST Stock

Toast’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have gained from location additions and international expansion, positively impacting its market share in the restaurant technology space.

Toast’s introduction of new features like Electronic Benefit Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments to its platform is likely to have added more customers from the convenience store sector.

The launch of other offerings, such as the Branded App for native iOS and Android, which supports ordering, delivery, loyalty programs, and SMS marketing, is expected to have gained traction and contributed to top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Strength in renewal rates of Toast’s software-as-a-service solution driven by its subscription model and rising number of repeat customers is likely to have contributed to Toast’s annual recurring revenues (ARR) in the to-be-reported quarter.

Nevertheless, TOST’s rapid expansion of the total addressable market is likely to have raised its sales and marketing expenses, putting pressure on the bottom line. Additionally, the persistent macroeconomic pressure is likely to have kept Toast’s customer churn rate high among smaller restaurants due to increasing cost and wage pressures.

What Our Model Says About TOST

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TOST this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though TOST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of -14.89%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Akamai Technologies AKAM, Autohome ATHM and Accenture ACN are some stocks that have a favorable combination.

Akamai Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. AKAM shares have plunged 19.2% in the trailing 12-month period. AKAM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Autohome has an Earnings ESP of +7.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ATHM shares have rallied 10.6% in the trailing 12-month period. ATHM is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +12.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. ACN shares have gained 7.2% in the trailing 12-month period. ACN is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 20.

