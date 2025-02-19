Toast: Q4 Revenue Beats, EPS Misses

Toast (NYSE:TOST), a prominent provider of cloud-based digital technology platforms for restaurants, reported mixed Q4 2024 earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Revenue for the quarter jumped 29% year over year to $1.34 billion, exceeding the analysts' estimate of $1.31 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell short at $0.05 against the expected $0.17. This reflects an underlying challenge in profitability even as the company expands its market reach.

Overall, the quarter was marked by strong top-line growth driven by the continued adoption of Toast’s integrated platform, amidst growing competition and economic pressures.

Metric Q4 2024 Analyat's Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) EPS $0.05 $0.17 ($0.07) N/A Revenue $1.34 billion $1.31 billion $1.04 billion 29% Net income $33 million N/A ($36 million) N/A Adj. EBITDA $111 million N/A $29 million 283% Free cash flow $134 million N/A $81 million 65%

Understanding Toast’s Business Model

Toast offers a comprehensive, all-in-one solution designed specifically for the restaurant industry, integrating diverse functionalities like point-of-sale (POS) systems, payment processing, and team management. This platform aims to streamline operations and increase efficiency. Recently, Toast has focused on both expanding its market share through new product offerings and growing its footprint in the international market. Key success factors for Toast include its ability to provide integrated solutions that address the operational intricacies of restaurants, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.

One of its core focuses is leveraging its cloud-based platform to penetrate a market that is increasingly leaning toward digital solutions. This focus has seen the company increase its location count to around 134,000 by the end of 2024, marking a considerable year-over-year growth. Key success factors for Toast include its ability to provide integrated solutions that address the operational intricacies of restaurants, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.

Quarterly Performance in Focus

The fourth quarter of 2024 saw significant developments for Toast. Missing the bottom line reflects operational challenges affecting its profitability even as top-line growth continues. However, the increase in net income to $33 million, compared to a net loss in the previous year's quarter, marks an operational improvement.

Key drivers of revenue growth included the addition of 28,000 new locations, contributing to a significant rise in gross payment volume (GPV) to $42.2 billion, up 25% from the prior year. This growth underscores the attractiveness and adoption of Toast’s platform.

On the financial technology front, the annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) saw a robust year-over-year increase of 34%, reaching $1.6 billion. This metric, crucial for subscription-based services, measures the sustained revenue expected from customers and is indicative of the company’s long-term revenue streams.

Moreover, Toast Capital continues to leverage transaction data for funding solutions, cultivating long-term customer relationships. Adjusted EBITDA rose 283% to $111 million, showcasing improved financial health. Notably, a key partnership expansion with Uber Technologies for delivery networks and other large-scale chains highlights strategic moves to strengthen its market position.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Toast projects adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $110 million for Q1 2025, along with a solid increase in its non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit by 27%-30%. Management’s strategy includes accelerating market penetration and diversifying its platform offerings. However, they also note economic challenges such as potential slowdowns in the restaurant industry may influence growth trajectories.

Investors should keep an eye on Toast’s strategic initiatives for further market penetration and adaptation to changing industry trends, as well as any developments in its partnership ecosystem and financial technology services. Forward guidance suggests more strategic expansions and enhancements, aimed at securing long-term profitability.

