Toast, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Toast, Inc. (TOST) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $101 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $33 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to $1.63 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Toast, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

