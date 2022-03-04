To Cardano and Beyond

By Keegan Francis

Cardano (ADA) is a favorite project for cryptocurrency investors with a diverse portfolio. Its adherence to a strictly academic approach to design and development has captured the imagination of developers, crypto enthusiasts and investors. The cryptocurrency at the core of Cardano is ADA. Like many other cryptocurrencies, the price of ADA rose aggressively during the 2020/2021 bull market. However, with ADA’s all-time high of $3.10 per ADA firmly in the past, many are left wondering what the price of Cardano’s core token will be in the future.

Will Cardano reclaim its all-time high in 2022?

According to a survey conducted by Finder.com, experts predict that the price of ADA will be $2.79 per ADA by the end of 2022. Although this doesn’t quite mean that Cardano will reclaim its all-time high of $3.10, those who were surveyed think it will come close. This depends on a number of factors. Cardano is making good headway with its development roadmap, only being late by a few days with some of its milestones. Those who are following the project can expect the development team (IOHK) to continue to deliver on the upgrades coming to Cardano. Upgrades have historically renewed the confidence of investors, potentially leading to the establishment of higher prices later this year. The next upgrade coming to Cardano in 2022 is “Basho”. This upgrade focuses on scaling all features and elements of Cardano.

What will the price of Cardano be in 2025?

Predicting what the price of any cryptocurrency will be 3 years from now is a difficult task. However, based on current trends, we can form a couple of hypotheses. Historically, the cryptocurrency market has gone through a 12- to 18-month bull market every 4 years or so. Assuming that we’ve left the 2020/2021 bull market behind, the next one will take place sometime between 2023 and 2025. During this time, virtually every notable cryptocurrency rises substantially. As cryptocurrencies are adopted as financial alternatives, new users must obtain cryptocurrencies in order to learn and experiment. Since ADA is consistently among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, it inevitably benefits from the general adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Survey respondents predict that the price of one ADA could reach $8.18 in 2025. This would put the entire market capitalization of Cardano at $327 billion (approximately 40 billion tokens * $8.18). This is not outside the realm of possibility considering Ethereum had a similar market cap throughout 2021. This number suggests analysts think that, by 2025, Cardano will grow to be about the size Ethereum was in 2021.

Will Cardano continue to grow?

The price targets discussed depend on a couple of factors. The first is whether Cardano continues to deliver on its roadmap. The second is dependent on Ethereum delivering its own upgrades which are supposed to scale Ethereum’s ecosystem. Ethereum already has an established network ecosystem with well-ingrained network effects in place. If Ethereum can provide a better user experience for its users in terms of fees and transaction latency, then competitors of Ethereum such as Cardano may not be able to compete with it. As it stands right now, Cardano is arguably a better version of Ethereum since it has already delivered smart contracts and a proof-of-stake system. It lags behind Ethereum in user count and apps that enhance the ecosystem.

The Cardano community isn't necessarily trying to take market share away from Ethereum. Instead, it is building Cardano to meet the needs of people that are completely new to blockchain and cryptocurrency. IOHK wishes to build Cardano into a general purpose blockchain solution for finance, identity and governance. With Cardano’s track record and proposed roadmap for adoption, it is entirely possible that the community will deliver on its promises.

