TNG Limited’s Top Stakeholders Revealed

TNG Limited has revealed its top 20 holders of UNL OPTS, with HSBC Custody Nominees leading the list, holding 27.81% of the shares. Other significant stakeholders include J P Morgan Nominees and UBS Nominees, collectively contributing to 81.83% of the total holdings. This distribution highlights the concentrated investment interest from major financial institutions in TNG Limited’s offerings.

