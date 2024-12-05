News & Insights

TNG Limited’s Top Stakeholders Revealed

December 05, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited has revealed its top 20 holders of UNL OPTS, with HSBC Custody Nominees leading the list, holding 27.81% of the shares. Other significant stakeholders include J P Morgan Nominees and UBS Nominees, collectively contributing to 81.83% of the total holdings. This distribution highlights the concentrated investment interest from major financial institutions in TNG Limited’s offerings.

