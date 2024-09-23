TNDM Stock Likely to Benefit From the t:slim X2-Lyumjev Offering in EU

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s TNDM flagship t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ automated insulin delivery (AID) technology is now certified for use with Eli Lilly and Company’s LLY Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc injection) ultra-rapid acting insulin in the European Union (EU). The development follows a clinical study that reported high satisfaction and quality of life benefits by pairing Lyumjev with Control-IQ technology.

Ultra-rapid acting insulin is a popular choice for people living with diabetes because of its quick response time. By integrating Lyumjev with the t:slim X2 insulin pump, the company is providing more flexibility for its customers in these countries.

TNDM Stock Outlook Following the News

Since the news was released, TNDM shares edged up 0.4% to close at $44.63 on Friday. The San Diego, California-based diagnostics company is currently basking on the success of multiple product introductions, including the Tandem Mobi pump platform, new sensor integrations and the launch of additional stores outside the United States. Given the significant underpenetration in the global diabetes market, the company is furthering its strategy to bring the benefits of its technology to more individuals worldwide. Plans to introduce several innovations internationally such as t:slim X2 with Abbott FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor and the Mobi platform are underway. Consequently, we anticipate the market sentiment toward the TNDM stock to remain positive surrounding this development.

Tandem Diabetes currently has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion. In the past 30 days, the company’s loss per share has narrowed by 0.6% to $1.76 for 2024 and by 2.5% to $ 1.18 for 2025. Additionally, it delivered nearly 13% earnings beat in the last reported quarter.

More on TNDM’s Latest Integrated Offering

Lyumjev was authorized for general use in insulin pumps in the EU in 2020, but pump manufacturers are required to perform extensive testing to verify compatibility with individual insulin pumps and AID systems. Tandem and Lilly collaborated to support the clinical trial showing the benefits of using Lyumjev with Control-IQ technology. The companies continue to work to secure Lyumjev compatibility for the t:slim X2 pump in other regions and to secure Lyumjev compatibility for the Tandem Mobi pump.



The t:slim X2 pump is currently cleared for use with Humalog and Novolog/NovoRapid U-100 insulins globally, and Admelog/Insulin lispro Sanofi and Trurapi/Insulin aspart Sanofi U-100 insulins in Canada and selected EU countries.

Industry Prospects Favoring TNDM Stock

Per a Research report, the global insulin delivery devices market was valued at $16.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.9% by 2027.

Apart from the growing prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements play a crucial role in the market growth, with the development of devices that are more effective, less invasive and customized to meet the individual needs of the patients. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing a shift toward wearable devices, such as insulin pumps and insulin patch pumps, which offer continuous insulin infusion conveniently and discreetly.

TNDM’s Noteworthy Developments

In July 2024, Tandem Diabetes’ updated t:slim X2 insulin pump software became compatible with both Dexcom G7 and G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems and is authorized for sale by Health Canada. The milestone marks the company’s decade-long partnership with Dexcom, allowing pump users in Canada to benefit from its most advanced CGM technology. Commercial availability is expected to begin this fall.

TNDM Stock Price Performance

In the past year, shares of TNDM have increased remarkably by 130.9% compared to the industry’s rise of 21.3%.

TNDM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Tandem Diabetes Care currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX and Phibro Animal Health PAHC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have risen 56% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share have remained constant at $2.40 in 2024 and $2.71 in 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s 2024 earnings per share have risen 0.7% to $1.44 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 68.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 23.1% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.6%.

