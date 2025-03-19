TNDM Stock Gains on the Commercial Launch of Control-IQ+ Technology

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM recently commercially launched Control-IQ+ technology - the latest generation of its advanced hybrid closed-loop algorithm in the United States. Control-IQ+ is compatible with both the t:slim X2 insulin pump and Tandem Mobi System. It is available for people with type 1 diabetes (ages 2 years and older) and adults with type 2 diabetes.

TNDM Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the announcement, TNDM’s shares edged up 1.1% at the after-market trading yesterday.

Tandem Diabetes continues to strategically expand the adoption of its insulin pumps by type 1 and type 2 diabetic patients across all markets. The company is actively working with its product launch and commercial strategy to progress in the type 2 diabetes space. Accordingly, we expect the latest launch of Control-IQ+ technology to motivate market sentiment toward the TNDM stock to remain positive in the upcoming days.

Tandem Diabetes currently has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion. It has estimated earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 38.7% in 2025 compared with the industry’s 15.6% growth. In the past 30 days, the company’s loss per share has decreased from $2.55 to $1.17 for 2025.

About TNDM’s Control-IQ+

Control-IQ+ is built on the existing features of Tandem Diabetes’ industry-leading Control-IQ algorithm. This is also the only AID algorithm that allows users to program extended boluses of up to 8 hours, to better manage delayed glucose rises or prolonged eating.

New features of the Control-IQ+ algorithm include expanded weight (20-440 lbs.) and total daily insulin (5-200 units) parameters to accommodate a wider range of insulin requirements. To address short-term glucose needs, such as exercise, stress, or illness, it comes with New Temp Basal Rate adjustments when Control-IQ+ is active. These new features allow greater levels of personalization and flexibility within the company’s algorithm, while still being easy to use for a diverse population of users.

In February, the technology achieved FDA approval for use by people with type 2 diabetes ages 18 and older.

Industry Prospects Favor TNDM

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global insulin delivery device market was valued at $16.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual rate of 7.9% by 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The surge in market growth is primarily driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes, which has created a greater need for advanced and user-friendly solutions for diabetes management. Technological advancements play a crucial role in the market growth, with devices becoming more effective, less invasive and personalized to meet patients' individual needs.

Other Developments by TNDM

In January, Tandem Diabetes signed a multi-year collaboration agreement with the University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology. The partnership will focus on advancing research and development efforts on fully automated closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

Additionally, in December 2024, the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pump became fully compatible with Dexcom G7 and Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, and is available for in-warranty users in Canada.

TNDM Stock Price Performance

In the past year, TNDM shares have declined 38.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.5%.

TNDM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Tandem Diabetes Care currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Tandem Diabetes Care currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Masimo’s shares have rallied 26.5% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 47.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 17.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.2% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

