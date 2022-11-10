TNC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.43, changing hands as high as $66.81 per share. Tennant Co. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNC's low point in its 52 week range is $54.9023 per share, with $85.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.10.

