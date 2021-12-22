TNC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.05, changing hands as high as $79.23 per share. Tennant Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.73 per share, with $87.3998 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.