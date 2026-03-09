TNA Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 33.9. A bullish investor could look at TNA's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), TNA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.01 per share, with $60.4362 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.45. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: JJSF Options Chain
MSL Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of BTCW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.